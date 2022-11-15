Connect with us

Best dressed of the week : Frank “Nio” Oteng

The visual multimedia extraordinaire and creative director Frank “Nio” Oteng, of “Nio Visuals” stunned in this overcoat paired with a royal suit.

As a gentleman who deals with technical visuals and corporate professionals, it’s no brainer that he also sets the bar when it comes to impeccable style.

This is truly a sartorial inspiration and definitely a fresh way to rock the modern suit. For minimalistic yet impactful style, opt for a white shit and keep everything classic!

Follow him on instagram @franknio for some new suit style edits. Remember, anything tailored is an aphrodisiac! The idea is to think of this suit as a canvas to build different ideas of individuality around.

It’s the way you wear it, not the label inside that impresses.

Advertisement