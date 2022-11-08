Best dressed of the week: Gape Aubrey Khudu

Connect with us

Gape Aubrey Khudu

Gape Aubrey Khudu, affectionately known as Gee Gee Straus is a formidable creative, and seasoned Market and Product Development Analyst who needs no introduction in setting the bar when it comes to impeccable style.

Her sartorial lesson, graduation style update is truly one of the inspo books! This is definitely a fresh way to rock your “modern suit” updates – minimalistic yet captivating!

The style dons have spoken. For minimalistic yet impactful style, keep everything classic and link your look with confidence!

Follow her on instagram @geegee_straus for some new style edits from one of the best dressed in the game! Remember, anything tailored is an aphrodisiac!

Photography | The Photographers X @Cha_mpagneImages

Advertisement