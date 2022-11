Kayla Goabaone Damba’s looked amazing in this neutral fashion pairing.

Neutral fashion is a high end look that easily gets associated with luxury and gives a “less is more” fashion cleanliness.

Pairing neutrals of khakis and white, greys, beige, tans and browns gives a streak of fashion that is for everyone looking to feel simple yet high octane sophistication.

I particularly love this classic pairing because of its chic feel and effortlessness.

This is the look that every woman deserves!