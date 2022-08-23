Best dressed of the week: Norah Mc Aslin

The voice on fashion stunner

Norah Mc Aslin is a formidable creative director of Nora Cosmetics, a beauty company that has been making amazing strides in the beauty industry in Botswana.

Moreover, she doubles up as a runway/motivational coach offering services to people who want to make a positive mark in the beauty industry.

Whether she has opted for a dress, a gown or casual wear, she’s always dons a look which has that “je ne sais quoi”. She’s always the showstopper, on and off the red carpet.

I particularly love this look because of it’s striking neutral yet sizzling streak!