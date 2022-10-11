Best dressed of the week:Onkatlile Koolatotse

The voice on fashion stunner
Royal international Miss teen junior, Onkatlile Koolatotse looked impeccable in a Delayna Scott gown at the Miss Royal international teen beauty pageant held in Florida recently.
The blue gives a concentration of Botswana’s calming effervescence.
The exaggerated sleeves and bow tie locks in the grand gown style – simple yet an effective look.
In addition to her stellar Delayna Scott wardrobe, She scooped a number of awards at the pageant.
I give her a Stellar 10/10 for this gown stopper.