Big weekend 01 July 2022

Dj Fezz Motaz heads to Masa Bar

Masa bar in Molepolole will this Friday host RB2’s DJ Fezz Motaz on a show dubbed , The Home Of Music.

Motaz will be accompanied by DJ Lakes, Sexybones and Kronic.

Entrance is free and the show kicks off at 1600hrs until midnight.

Lekobe back with another hit

Motswako artist, Mothibedi Lekobe has released his second single titled Thabo Ya Letsatsi.

The 34- year -old artist features the controversial, Mingo, Nchengeti and Wedu.

The jamming tune was mixed and mastered by Jazzman and recorded at Edges studio.

The song shows growth from his first project, Get Rich which was released in 2019.

RATINGS: 7/10

Latimmy and Dj King square off at Club Wamzito

With Friday being a holiday, a number of festivals have been earmarked for Thursday with one being at Club Wamzito in Palapye.

The club will host the Castle Lite Party with DJ la Timmy, 4DD, Skhebo, DJ King, Luubw, Candy Yama, Mimi, Mis J, Olga, Harshberry.

Doors open at 2200hrs.

Khenzo leading on point music affair

DJ Chabo and Khenzo supported by DA Karli, Frankie, Flow More, DJ NT, Poster Gee will take part at On Point Music Affair billed for next week Friday at Dladleng in Moshupa.

There will be performance by Tlamelo Malebe and Big Jay.

Sbere and Parker will be MCs and tickets are selling for P30 single and P50 double.