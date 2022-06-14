Big Weekend-10 June,2022

Choral music fest tomorrow

The Corpus Christi Catholic Church will tomorrow (Saturday) hold a Choral Music Extravaganza featuring choral music powerhouse choirs, KTM, Sefako Choristers, Puzzle Sounds and Diamond Melodies.

Tickets for the show are going for P300 VIP and P150 for general seating.

It kicks off at 1800hrs at Mantlwaneng hall in Westwood International School.

Setapa kwa gakgatla on cards

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The first edition of Setapa kwa Gakgatla will take place from the 29th to the 30th at Segaetsho Cultural Village.

The event, which is the brainchild of Bosswell Mpofu, will treat attendants to traditional dance and food, hill hiking, horse riding, quad bikes, art exhibitions, edutainment camping and traditional games.

When addressing the media last week, Mpofu said that the objective of the event is to attract tourists to Gakgatla, a village located 32km from Gaborone as well as to empower the youth from his area.

“We believe our initiative will help our village to become a tourism destination of choice because of its rich history,” said Mpofu.

What’s trending BW at Chankieland studios

The controversial What’s Trending BW show will shoot its next eight episodes at Chankieland studios owned by Earnest Seakgosing and located at KB Mall .

The show, which airs every Sunday on The Voice Facebook Page from 1700hrs is hosted by the comedian Boldwin Bals with Lady Exotic and DJ Chabo.