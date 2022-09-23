Big weekend 23 September 2022

Kabza De Small and Daliwonga headline all white party

The Piano Hub and Dark Knights will this Saturday host a massive All White festival at Royal Aria.

The show dubbed, Platinum Experience will have a number of South Africa heavyweights like Kabza De Small, Daliwonga, Njelic, Sha Sha, PH Felo Le Tee, Mhaw Keys and Toss.

Also in the line up will be FME DJs, Teaz, K-1, Hapex Guru, LE Spooner DJ, Romeo, DJ Bunny and Quest.

MCs for the night will be Hey Nyena and T.H.A.B.O. Tickets are going for P250 general, P350, Gold Ticket and P2500 Platinum.

Gates open at 12 noon.

Leteisi on fleek back

Royal Aria will once again host the Leteisi on Fleek festival billed for next week Staurday.

Like the past shows, the event will be headlined by Mafikizolo, Jaziel Brothers, Dato Seiko, Amantle Brown, Double Up, Azana Ntando, Ancestral Ritual and Dikakapa..

On the decks will be Lexx, 4DD, Macx Wa Bana, Quest , Cody, Frostbite, German Dollar and Pexx De DJ.

Kefus Leo and Alpha will be MCs. Tickets are selling for P275 single, P500 Double, P800 for a group of four, Golden circle going for P400, P700 and P1200 while VIP is P650 single, P1800 double and P4000 for four.

Queen Hurrikane drops Mamela album

Jennifer Tsheole aka Queen Hurrikane has finally dropped her first album.

The House and R&B artist made her name in 2019 with her single called Sthandwa Same and this time she has released a six track album called, Mamela. “My songs talk about love because I am a loving person ,” She told Big Weekend.

In the album she has songs such as Mamela, Hamba Nawe, Motshware, Huncho, Lorato la bo mme and Sthandwa Same.

The album was produced and recorded by Mollo Records and is being sold at P60 (hard copies).

RATINGS: 7.5/10