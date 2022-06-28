Big weekend 24 June 2022

Umhlando invading Palapye

Monate Fela presents the Castle Lite winter sizzler show featuring South African, Umlando group.

The group consists of two music producers, 9umba and Mdoovar and one vocalist Toss.

The show to be held at Ckub Wamzito in Palapye will feature Easy B, Copahead, Wizzy, Kay Boyz, Stenna and MC Swaepa.

Doors open at 2000hrs and P50 gets you in.

Black night party with Young Mullar

For those in Kgalagadi area, Lagoon Lounge in Tsabong will be the place to be tomorrow with Black Night party time taking place.

On the decks will be DJ Yung Mullar from RB2, DJ Lady Kay, Finch and Zyk.

The show kicks off at 1700hrs until morning and entrance is free.

Sun el Musician and a Da Capo at Afro Tech 2.0

The build up to the main events for Gaborone International Music and Culture Week (GIMC ) is gaining momentum with the Afro Tech Fest 2.0 taking place next Thursday.

The line up for the show will have Sun EL Musician who has a good number of followers locally, Da Capo, Tau, Enoo Napa, Hapex Guru, teaz, Da Africa Deep, Raul Bryan, Rudo and Soulman BW.

The Six to Six festival, which will be held at GICC has early bird tickets going for P750 for the Golden Circle, P200 general.