Big Weekend
FROSTBITE

Entertainment

Big weekend 26 August 2022

By

Published

Frostbite and Oak the DJ to set voltage up

Newly opened club at Tlotlo Hotel, The Voltage is likely to be packed to capacity on Sunday as it will be hosting five Social Clubs on show, dubbed The Soul Sundays.

The five teams , United Artists, Letlapa, Mmabesi , Mashetla and Letloa together with patrons will be entertained by DJ Oak The Champ and Frostbite.

Admission is P50 before 12 and P70 after.

ATI

ATI on spotlight

Controversial rapper, ATI will once again be put on the spotlight as he headlines the XMASFEST22 at Tashy’s Royal Gardens on Saturday.

Dubbed as Botswana’s Number 1 performer by many, ATI will share the stage with DA CAPO and Khoisan.

Some of the acts will include BeeTee 4071, Casper The DJ, DJ Bunny, Ancestral Rituals, Quest, Frostbite, Modric, Da Karli Bax wa Lehipi and many more.

Theo and Top Diva will be MCs and tickets are selling at P120 standard, Double P180, VIP 500 and VIP Double P800.

MOGI

Mogi Motiki off to Soweto Pride after party

Local Fitness fanatic, Mogi Motiki who has over 300 000 followers on social media platforms will be the main guest at Soweto Pride After party in South Africa on the 24th September.

A House DJ with a passion for Old School house, Afro house and Amapiano, Mogi as she is called will be joined by Chai Lattie, Teedo Love, Les G, Thoknique, Mkhonto, Mme, Ms Party, Biskit and Mandisa as the MC.

The show will be held at Vardos Place with tickets going for R80 early bird, General P100 and R120 at the door.

