Big Weekend Fri 11 November 2022

Zion night experience

Zion Experience Bw will host an all night gospel festival on the 3rd of December under the theme ‘For Zion I shall not be Silent-Isaiah 62:1’

This charity music festival will be held at Mantlwaneng Westwood International School in Phase 4 Gaborone. Zion is an a-cappella music that infuses Africanism into Christian music.

There will also be contemporary Zion with the live band by Reverend Guma and Zion Messengers.

Performances will be done by Living in Christ Legends, Bishop Bhekhani King Mncube, Brothers in Christ, The Mass of Christ, Ubuhle be Nsindiso and many more.

Tickets are sold at P100 silver and P200 diamond.

Shorts and shades chill session

All roads lead to Dinkgwana Chillas Grill Pub at Diphonchi Ward in Mochudi along Dikgonye Road where there will be shorts and shades chill session on the 26th of November.

Revellers are expected to come to honour shorts and shades as the dress code.

Entertainment will be provided by Dj Modric, Dj Drive, DJ Dabistro, DJ Trust, DJ BLVCK and the MC is Bankz. Other activities include horse riding and quad bikes.

The session starts at 1pm till late and tickets are sold at the gate, P50 for entrance and P40 cooler box. Food and drinks will be sold at the event.

Kgang tsa pelo live recording

A local female saxophonist Sebaga Rabantheng has recorded her fusion music Extended Play (EP) titled Kgang tsa Pelo live on Sunday at Skyview Rooftop.

The talented Tonota born saxophonist is working on her 8-track EP with hits like Fola Pelo, Oaratwa featuring Botho, Iphemele featuring Botho and Tev, Muddled, Breathe, XabaXaba and Bua le Nna featuring Abbey.

She has started performing some of her songs in the corporate events. The EP will be launched next June.