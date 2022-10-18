Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Big weekend Fri 14 October 2022
Big weekend Fri 14 October 2022
DJ KSB

Entertainment

Big weekend Fri 14 October 2022

By

Published

DJ KSB takes Mathuthu Banga on tour

Starting next week, DJ KSB will embark on a nationwide tour dubbed, ‘Mathuthu Banga’ alongside rising South African star, Fortunator.

Alongside DJ Call Me and Kid Venda, the Mzansi man hit new heights with his latest track, ‘Ha Mathuthu Banga’ proving a real banger, enjoying huge play time in bars and clubs this side of the border, especially over the Independence Holidays.

The tour kicks off on Thursday at United Lounge in Gaborone before heading to Letlhakane on Friday and B6 Club in Mochudi on Saturday.

The following week, the Fortunator fun continues in Molepolole, then onto Palapye’s Wamzito Club before concluding in Maun’s Base Lounge on 29th October.

Big weekend Fri 14 October 2022

TREVOR MABUA

Cecilia for the teachers

Folk singer, Trevor Mabua has released a stirring single titled, Cecilia.

The song is a rendition of a famous folk harmony, ‘Matichara a duelwe’ by the late Lebogang, a popular four string guitarist from Letlhakane.

Produced in the midst of the on-going saga between Botswana Examination Council and BOSETU, the track was penned to show support for teachers.

Recorded at Hall of Fame studios by Alfred Kavezedi, this is one powerful message that will give heart to educators across Botswana.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

RATINGS: 8/10

Big weekend Fri 14 October 2022

ESKIMOS

Eskimos celebrate 23 years

Legendary Kwaito group, Eskimos will celebrate 23 years of existence in style next month with a massive show.

The extravaganza, billed for the Showcase in Molapo, will feature DJs such as: T-Man, Fondo Fire, Sly, Khenzo, Gouviea, Casper DA DJ, Pekay, Chrispin, Collaps, Boza, Chabo and Ricky Lamar.

Tickets are selling for P100 pre sold, P30 for kids and P1, 000 VIP.

Some of the hot songs that saw the group captivate music listeners over the years include: Kwalata Tsa Katara, Giwawa, O Mpimpile and Mzobozobo wa Manyora.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.







You May Also Like

Chillin Out Fri 14 October 2022 Chillin Out Fri 14 October 2022

Entertainment

Chillin Out Fri 14 October 2022

Things they say… “When you come to court tomorrow, don’t come wearing your gowns. It is too hot. Besides, it will not take away...

16 hours ago

News

Khama lawyers walk out on CoA judges

WATCH: After two postponements this year, lawyers representing former President, Ian Khama, have walked out of the Court of Appeal, demanding what they call...

4 days ago
Instant relief Instant relief

News

Instant relief

*Former Ngami BDP Chair bailed after appealing month-old rape conviction

17 hours ago

News

‘Stay away from my man!’

Boozy showdown lands friends in hot water What started as a relaxing day drinking at home for two female friends allegedly took a heated...

17 hours ago
The queen of hearts The queen of hearts

Entertainment

The queen of hearts

Although she is no make-up artist, Carol Kgafela has been handed the daunting task of restoring the beautiful game’s battered image. Appointed Head of...

17 hours ago

Politics

Kgosidintsi’s bombshell

Botswana National Front Youth League (BNFYL) President, Resego Kgosidintsi, this week released a loaded statement calling for opposition parties’ leadership to put their egos...

17 hours ago

News

Runny tummy stalls trial

Montshiwa murder trial postponed as witness falls ill Justice Zein Kebonang has once again postponed former Fair Grounds Holdings CEO, Michael Montshiwa’s murder trial...

17 hours ago

News

Shot down!

Career criminal bites the bullet in shootout with cops Gunned down in a fatal shootout with police officers, Mahudiri Ofitlhile’s final moments were passed...

17 hours ago
Advertisement