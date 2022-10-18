Big weekend Fri 14 October 2022

DJ KSB takes Mathuthu Banga on tour

Starting next week, DJ KSB will embark on a nationwide tour dubbed, ‘Mathuthu Banga’ alongside rising South African star, Fortunator.

Alongside DJ Call Me and Kid Venda, the Mzansi man hit new heights with his latest track, ‘Ha Mathuthu Banga’ proving a real banger, enjoying huge play time in bars and clubs this side of the border, especially over the Independence Holidays.

The tour kicks off on Thursday at United Lounge in Gaborone before heading to Letlhakane on Friday and B6 Club in Mochudi on Saturday.

The following week, the Fortunator fun continues in Molepolole, then onto Palapye’s Wamzito Club before concluding in Maun’s Base Lounge on 29th October.

Cecilia for the teachers

Folk singer, Trevor Mabua has released a stirring single titled, Cecilia.

The song is a rendition of a famous folk harmony, ‘Matichara a duelwe’ by the late Lebogang, a popular four string guitarist from Letlhakane.

Produced in the midst of the on-going saga between Botswana Examination Council and BOSETU, the track was penned to show support for teachers.

Recorded at Hall of Fame studios by Alfred Kavezedi, this is one powerful message that will give heart to educators across Botswana.

RATINGS: 8/10

Eskimos celebrate 23 years

Legendary Kwaito group, Eskimos will celebrate 23 years of existence in style next month with a massive show.

The extravaganza, billed for the Showcase in Molapo, will feature DJs such as: T-Man, Fondo Fire, Sly, Khenzo, Gouviea, Casper DA DJ, Pekay, Chrispin, Collaps, Boza, Chabo and Ricky Lamar.

Tickets are selling for P100 pre sold, P30 for kids and P1, 000 VIP.

Some of the hot songs that saw the group captivate music listeners over the years include: Kwalata Tsa Katara, Giwawa, O Mpimpile and Mzobozobo wa Manyora.