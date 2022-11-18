Big Weekend Fri 18 November 2022

BBQ sunset picnic

The fun will be flowing big time as the festive month starts with a splash at Mogobane Dam on 3rd December, when the annual BBQ Sunset Picnic returns.

Put together by Colourful People Entertainment, the family-friendly event is the perfect outing to get the Christmas vibes started. An action-packed agenda is planned for the day, with: boat cruising, paint balling, horse riding, 5-a-side football for the kids, water slides and a foam machine some of the activities lined up.

Available online and at webtickets, tickets are priced at P150 and P50 for kids under the age of 12. There is also a special deal, which runs until 28 November, and includes a foursome ticket at P360 or a double for P200.

Cooler boxes are allowed at P30. Revellers are advised to bring picnic baskets and blankets.

DJ Ngwazi dishes new tunes

One of the hottest acts of the moment, DJ Ngwazi will treat his growing army of fans to new music by dropping an album next week.

Although he has remained tight-lipped on the details, not even revealing how many tracks ‘Morata’ will feature, one thing is for certain: the tunes will be dope!

Recently nominated for a magnificent seven Botswana Music Union (BOMU) awards, including Best Male Artist and Best Newcomer, the ‘Uthando’ hit-maker has had a year to remember.

Ngwazi started out as a resident DJ in his home village, Thamaga but has since taken his talent to the rest of Africa. As well as collaborating with Makhadzi, he has performed alongside Master KG in Kenya, Ivory Coast, Cape Verde, Senegal, Togo, Cameroon, Rwanda, Angola and Sierra Leone.

Trio get Mmabatho nod

Local stars, Vee and ATI will dust of their passports and pack their bags after securing a spot at one of the biggest gigs in South Africa.

The duo have been included in the monster line-up for Cassper Nyovest’s ‘Fill Up Mmabatho Stadium’. The eagerly awaited festival, which was put on the backburner by Covid-19, will finally go ahead on 3 December in Mahikeng’s famous stadium.

In another boost for Botswana talent, radio personality, Miss GeeKays has also been included as one of the MCs.

In his bid to sell out the venue, Cassper has put together a massive cast, with the likes of: Amaroto, Kwesta, Kamo Mphela, Sumbody, Abidoza, Khuli Chana, Maglera Doe Boy, Morafe and Tuks just some of the names set to perform.