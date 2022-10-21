Big weekend Fri 21 October 2022

Friday fun in Shoshong

Putting their talents to good use, artists from Shoshong will host a fund-raising show on Friday, with the proceeds going towards revamping Mokibe Primary School’s Cultural Village.

Headliners on the day include Mosakaso artist, Tsarabutsere, as well as DJ Fezz Motaz from RB2, DJ Gee from Duma FM and Mmamonnye.

Tickets are going for P5 for students and P20 for adults, with the fun scheduled to run from 10 in the morning until 1600hrs on the school grounds.

Proceedings then take on a saucy feel in the evening with a Show Legs after-party set for Gas Bar, where Fezz Motaz, DJ Millz, Mocks and Filla will all be in action.

Spring in Gantsi

Although spring has well and truly sprung, with the summer sun beating down mercilessly for over a month, Western Events have organised the Gantsi Spring Festival for next Saturday.

With South Africa’s, DJ SK lined-up as the star attraction for the Hill Talk club gig, this one could be worth the wait.

Master Zein, Moss Deep, Baba Huu 10, Rass, Praise, Klick, Eddie and Jassable are all billed to perform at the event, backed by the ever-energetic Wistaboi as MC.

Tickets will be P50 before midnight while late-comers will have to fork out an extra ten bucks.

UCCSA plan gospel night

Gaborone West UCCSA have assembled an impressive cast for what should be a spectacular Gospel show in Mogoditshane on the 5th of November.

Adding their melodic voices to the occasion will be: Gale D Bird, Tshenolo Mosimane, Majezi JNR and Kagiso Morebodi.

Ably backing up the headline acts, Kessy Tumisang, Reggie Kopi, Joe Mos and Shebeleza will also take to the stage at Mogoditshane UCCSA.

Reverend Kgerethwa will be the host and tickets are selling for P150 standard and P500 VIP.