Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Big weekend Fri 21 October 2022
Big weekend Fri 21 October 2022
DJ SK

Entertainment

Big weekend Fri 21 October 2022

By

Published

Friday fun in Shoshong

Putting their talents to good use, artists from Shoshong will host a fund-raising show on Friday, with the proceeds going towards revamping Mokibe Primary School’s Cultural Village.

Headliners on the day include Mosakaso artist, Tsarabutsere, as well as DJ Fezz Motaz from RB2, DJ Gee from Duma FM and Mmamonnye.

Tickets are going for P5 for students and P20 for adults, with the fun scheduled to run from 10 in the morning until 1600hrs on the school grounds.

Proceedings then take on a saucy feel in the evening with a Show Legs after-party set for Gas Bar, where Fezz Motaz, DJ Millz, Mocks and Filla will all be in action.

Big weekend Fri 21 October 2022

DJ Fezz Motaz

Spring in Gantsi

Although spring has well and truly sprung, with the summer sun beating down mercilessly for over a month, Western Events have organised the Gantsi Spring Festival for next Saturday.

With South Africa’s, DJ SK lined-up as the star attraction for the Hill Talk club gig, this one could be worth the wait.

Master Zein, Moss Deep, Baba Huu 10, Rass, Praise, Klick, Eddie and Jassable are all billed to perform at the event, backed by the ever-energetic Wistaboi as MC.

Tickets will be P50 before midnight while late-comers will have to fork out an extra ten bucks.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Big weekend Fri 21 October 2022

GALE D BIRD

UCCSA plan gospel night

Gaborone West UCCSA have assembled an impressive cast for what should be a spectacular Gospel show in Mogoditshane on the 5th of November.

Adding their melodic voices to the occasion will be: Gale D Bird, Tshenolo Mosimane, Majezi JNR and Kagiso Morebodi.

Ably backing up the headline acts, Kessy Tumisang, Reggie Kopi, Joe Mos and Shebeleza will also take to the stage at Mogoditshane UCCSA.

Reverend Kgerethwa will be the host and tickets are selling for P150 standard and P500 VIP.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.




You May Also Like

Celeb edition with DJ Pekay Celeb edition with DJ Pekay

Entertainment

Celeb edition with DJ Pekay

Although he already has two awards under his belt, Serowe Battle of the DJs in 2018 and President DJ Competition in Gaborone the following...

3 days ago
Rail excitement Rail excitement

Business

Rail excitement

*Botswana's coal potential paves way for new rail links

11/10/2022
Big weekend 30 September 2022 Big weekend 30 September 2022

Entertainment

Big weekend 30 September 2022

Local DJ scores radio gig in SA Local female DJ, Onkemetse Lydia Kgatiso better known as Fizzy The DJ has scored a big deal...

04/10/2022
King Kennedy King Kennedy

Entertainment

King Kennedy

Media marvel with a difference When it comes to media studies, few in Botswana are equipped to match Kennedy Ramojela’s insight and experience. Now...

04/10/2022
Fashion without borders Returns Fashion without borders Returns

Fashion

Fashion without borders Returns

Fashion Without Borders kicks off this October 2022, in Gaborone Botswana for its annual 8th year. Fashion Without Borders Africa (FWBAFRICA) is an initiative...

27/09/2022
Chef Gustos latest Amapiano ep makes waves Chef Gustos latest Amapiano ep makes waves

Entertainment

Chef Gustos latest Amapiano ep makes waves

With only a few days after it’s official release, Local Disc Jockie (DJ)/Producer, Chef Gustos’s latest Amapiano Extended Play (EP) dubbed ‘PhokoKePhoko’ is already...

27/09/2022
GRooving in the Ghetto Fri 23 September 2022 GRooving in the Ghetto Fri 23 September 2022

Entertainment

GRooving in the Ghetto Fri 23 September 2022

Jazzing in Palapye Prolific guitarist and award winning South African musician, Selaelo Selota will perform at the Annual Jazz and Tour slated for 1st...

23/09/2022
Big weekend 16 September 2022 Big weekend 16 September 2022

Entertainment

Big weekend 16 September 2022

Fresh Les’s major come back Once a promising kwasakwasa star, Fresh Lesokwane will make a comeback to the entertainment scene with a massive festival...

20/09/2022
Advertisement