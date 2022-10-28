Big weekend Fri 28 October 2022

DJ Gouveia releases love singles

RB2 Presenter Dj Gouveia has released two love songs; Side Chick and Chikonde.

The track side chick s about a fed up husband who is confessing to his wife about his troublesome side chick.

The man has been cheating and neglecting his family but has now come to his senses and therefore wants to break up with the side chic and show full commitment to his wife.

Meanwhile on Chikonde, which means my love, the Ambuye hit maker has featured Dr Tawanda and his 16-year-old daughter Nelcy-B.

Kwa Isong re-launch

Camel’s Inn Lodge in Mmopane will host an event on the 26th of November dubbed Kwa Isong.

The objective of the event is to promote culture.

The event had been suspended for the past five years with the organisers’ intention to review and restructure it.

Different artists and traditional music groups like Socca Moruakgomo, Mafitlhakgosi, Ditiro Leero, Gata La Tau and DJ Kidzman will be performing.

Tickets are sold at P100 single, P150 double, P50 for kids and P2000 corporate table for 10 people.

Charma Gal celebrates her music journey

The long awaited special concert Kgosi Ya Mosadi by a renowned award winning Mosakaso queen, Magdeline ‘Charma Gal’ Lesolebe featuring legendary Congolese Rhumba star, Kofi Olomide is this Saturday at the national stadium.

The show is aimed at celebrating Charma Gal’s illustrious career in the music industry.

Other artists to perform at the concert include: ATI, Culture Spears, Madala and Kelly-Jes, Khoisan and MMP Family.

Tickets are sold at Webtickets for, P300 standard, VIP P1500, VVIP P2 500 and P10 000 Ga-MmaJay package.

10 percent of the proceeds will be donated to Charma’s deceased dancers.