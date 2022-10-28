Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Big weekend Fri 28 October 2022
Big weekend Fri 28 October 2022
DJ Gouveia

Entertainment

Big weekend Fri 28 October 2022

By

Published

DJ Gouveia releases love singles

RB2 Presenter Dj Gouveia has released two love songs; Side Chick and Chikonde.

The track side chick s about a fed up husband who is confessing to his wife about his troublesome side chick.

The man has been cheating and neglecting his family but has now come to his senses and therefore wants to break up with the side chic and show full commitment to his wife.

Meanwhile on Chikonde, which means my love, the Ambuye hit maker has featured Dr Tawanda and his 16-year-old daughter Nelcy-B.

Big weekend Fri 28 October 2022

Ditiro Leero

Kwa Isong re-launch

Camel’s Inn Lodge in Mmopane will host an event on the 26th of November dubbed Kwa Isong.

The objective of the event is to promote culture.

The event had been suspended for the past five years with the organisers’ intention to review and restructure it.

Different artists and traditional music groups like Socca Moruakgomo, Mafitlhakgosi, Ditiro Leero, Gata La Tau and DJ Kidzman will be performing.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Tickets are sold at P100 single, P150 double, P50 for kids and P2000 corporate table for 10 people.

Big weekend Fri 28 October 2022

Charma Gal

Charma Gal celebrates her music journey

The long awaited special concert Kgosi Ya Mosadi by a renowned award winning Mosakaso queen, Magdeline ‘Charma Gal’ Lesolebe featuring legendary Congolese Rhumba star, Kofi Olomide is this Saturday at the national stadium.

The show is aimed at celebrating Charma Gal’s illustrious career in the music industry.

Other artists to perform at the concert include: ATI, Culture Spears, Madala and Kelly-Jes, Khoisan and MMP Family.

Tickets are sold at Webtickets for, P300 standard, VIP P1500, VVIP P2 500 and P10 000 Ga-MmaJay package.

10 percent of the proceeds will be donated to Charma’s deceased dancers.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.







You May Also Like

GRooving in the Ghetto Fri 28 October 2022 GRooving in the Ghetto Fri 28 October 2022

Entertainment

GRooving in the Ghetto Fri 28 October 2022

Limpopo family fun day This is one of the busiest weekends in the northern side of Botswana. Fun lovers are truly spoilt for choice....

9 hours ago
Charma's royal treat Charma's royal treat

Entertainment

Charma’s royal treat

A bumper crowd is expected next weekend at the National Stadium when renowned award winning Mosakaso queen, Magdeline ‘Charma Gal’ Lesolebe, hosts the long...

3 days ago
GRooving in the Ghetto Fri 07 September 2022 GRooving in the Ghetto Fri 07 September 2022

Entertainment

GRooving in the Ghetto Fri 07 September 2022

Untold stories Supa-Ngwao Museum in collaboration with the US Embassy are working on a documentary that will put a spotlight on the origins of...

07/10/2022
Big weekend 30 September 2022 Big weekend 30 September 2022

Entertainment

Big weekend 30 September 2022

Local DJ scores radio gig in SA Local female DJ, Onkemetse Lydia Kgatiso better known as Fizzy The DJ has scored a big deal...

04/10/2022
Chef Gustos latest Amapiano ep makes waves Chef Gustos latest Amapiano ep makes waves

Entertainment

Chef Gustos latest Amapiano ep makes waves

With only a few days after it’s official release, Local Disc Jockie (DJ)/Producer, Chef Gustos’s latest Amapiano Extended Play (EP) dubbed ‘PhokoKePhoko’ is already...

27/09/2022
Micah drops debut album Micah drops debut album

Entertainment

Micah drops debut album

Afro-Pop Artist, Micah dropped his debut album dubbed ‘Tswana Prince’ on Friday. Speaking with Voice Entertainment this week, the singer, born Odirile Micah Meshack...

27/09/2022
GRooving in the Ghetto Fri 23 September 2022 GRooving in the Ghetto Fri 23 September 2022

Entertainment

GRooving in the Ghetto Fri 23 September 2022

Jazzing in Palapye Prolific guitarist and award winning South African musician, Selaelo Selota will perform at the Annual Jazz and Tour slated for 1st...

23/09/2022
Celeb edition with Chris Pounds Celeb edition with Chris Pounds

Entertainment

Celeb edition with Chris Pounds

When it comes to musicians from Sefhare, the first artist that automatically pops to mind is Charma Gal. However, the village has another gem...

20/09/2022
Advertisement