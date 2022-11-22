Black Coffee thrills in Tlokweng

The heavy rains that drenched Tlokweng on Saturday were not enough to dampen reveller’s spirits as they defied the cold, arriving in their numbers to soak up tunes from one of the hottest DJ’s on the planet, Black Coffee.

The Miami-based South African legend, 46, was in town to headline the ‘Kulture’ festival.

Staged at the Grand Aria Stadium, the gig was originally scheduled for the football pitch. However, organisers had the foresight to move it indoors due to the dreadful weather forecast.

With standards tickets going for just P350, and tertiary students allowed in for P100, this was a bargain opportunity to sip on music from a global superstar regarded by many as the biggest in Africa. It was an opportunity the masses did not turn down!

From the minute he jumped on stage, Black Coffee had the bumper crowd completely hooked, working them into a wild frenzy as they screamed along to hits such as ‘Turn me on’.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

After an electric two-hour set, which flew by in a haze of fun, he waved to his fans and left, an abrupt end to a magical performance.

Keeping the momentum going, local act DJ Fresh then took to the stage, once again showing he has the talent to mix it up with the very best in the industry.

Proving slightly more engaging than Black Coffee, DJ Fresh capped off a memorable show on a night that will live in the memories of all those in attendance forever.