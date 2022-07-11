Botswana and Namibia bid to co-host AFCON 2027

WATCH: Botswana and Namibia have signed a memorandum of agreement to jointly bid for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).
A teacher at Naledi Secondary School has told the Gaborone High Court that the people who killed her younger sister in September 2015 had...
Thirst for water supply tenders lands president Masisi’s sister and nephew in court. President Mokgweetsi Masisi’s nephew, Olebile Joseph Pilane, is embroiled in a...
As concerns over missing people continue to dominate public discourse across the country, another incident has been reported at Takatokwane police after suspected human...
Investigations into the deaths of two miners who tragically lost their lives in an underground mine accident at Khoemacau Copper mine in May this...
WATCH: Hamadi Makuha, an alleged hitman in a case of mistaken identity where a wrong target, Thato Meswele was killed, has reneged on his...
While government funding of political parties remains a pipe dream, the new Societies Act will make it compulsory for parties to disclose their donors,...
WATCH: Gaborone High Court has reserved judgement to next week, in a case in which some members are suing the BNF for what they...
Lucara Botswana and Olympique De Khorigba duo Tumisang Orebonye and Kabelo Seakanyeng have showered Botswana National Women’s team with a whopping P220 000 respectively...