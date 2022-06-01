Bring back my car

Radio celebrity demands stuff back after break-up

Sospan fingered in Fundi’s messy split with gilfriend

An 11-year-old relationship between radio personality, Fundamental (Fundi) Gaorofwe and his former colleague, Nicky Motlhanka has crumbled with celebrity cop, Olebogeng Leshona featuring in the messy break up.

The mass media power couple’s split got so bitter that Motlhanka moved quickly to obtain a restraining order against Fundi from the courts of law.

A source close to the couple has told The Voice in an interview that the relationship between the 45-year-old popular RB2 sports presenter and Programmes manager and his 33-year-old long time lover had become so toxic that Fundi had to move out.

After cohabiting for years, Fundi vacated their rented home in December. Two weeks ago to his surprise, he was slapped with a summons to appear before court to answer for harassment claims.

According to the source, immediately after Fundi had moved out of their rented Tsholofelo East house, Motlhanka started dating Leshona, a tall and dashing Special Support Group (SSG) cop popularly known as Sospan on social media openly.

In his defence, Fundi told the court that he was not harassing his ex and asking for back love, instead all he wanted was all of his belongings, which he claims, are still in the custody of Motlhanka.

Court records have indicated that among the items Fundi is demanding back are his flat screen TV, Stove, his awards as well as his red Golf vehicle.

Although he was reluctant to comment on the story the award winning radio presenter said all he wanted was his belongings so that he could move on with his life.

“Tsaaka, tse ke tseneng ka tsone mo relationship ke tswa ka tsone. (Loosely translated to; “My belongings that I brought into the relationship, I am leaving with them),” he said.

Explaining himself further Fundi said, “That car is mine and I want it back. I was sick after undergoing an eye operation, I gave her the money to buy it and she registered it under her names. It didn’t bother me because we had future plans and the intention was to marry her. She has my money amounting to P18 000 that I gave her to invest and I need it back. My lawyer has served her and we are going to the court next Monday to set the date for the case.”

Given an opportunity to say her part, Motlhanka flatly refused to speak to The Voice except to say she did not wish to address the media about her private life.

For his part, Sospan confirmed that he was indeed currently in a love relationship with Motlhanka but said he didn’t want to be dragged into commenting on the woman’s past.