Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Building afro house
Building afro house
THINKING BIG: Kiyoshima Edits

Entertainment

Building afro house

By

Published

  • Kiyoshima Edits plans to rewrite genre’s fortunes

Up-and-coming musician, Kiyoshima Edits is confident he has what it takes to rewrite the fortunes of Afro House locally and build the genre up to the same level as South Africa.

As he strives to ignite a musical revolution, the versatile 30-year-old has released two singles, ‘Manyolo’ and ‘Mapevah’. Packed with clever lines and held together by a memorable beat, both tracks suggest the Mogapi native has the ability to fulfil his ambitious mission.

Afro House is the musical baby of Kwaito: a deep, tribal, soulful sound boasting strong South African roots.

With an artistic background dating back to his primary school days, the singer-born Olefile Mmanoko was originally more focused on dancing the mic.

However, that changed as he grew older.

“I used to own a song book where we would write some songs, especially Kwaito, along with Lister of Lister’s Canvas. I got inspiration from music legends such as Vee Mampeezy, Eskimos, Arthur Mafokate, Msawawa, Mzekillah and Wizards Of The Deserts just to mention a few,” he tells Voice Entertainment.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Although he is convinced Afro House can become as big in Bots as it is south of the border, Kiyoshima Edits says promoters need to step up for this to happen.

“We have the likes of Raul Bryan, Benny T, Deejay Bengwas, KZar, KingDesto, Skhanda Phill and Team Distant who produce really good music but the problem is the support from the promotion side. I suggest that if we are to host a music festival with an international artist as the headline act, 80 percent of other acts should be local so that they can get the recognition they deserve,” proposed the ‘Makgolo’ hit-maker.

Recently signed to Vibro Melodic Records, a record label based in Gaborone, Kiyoshima Edits plans to pack a lot into the second half of 2022.

“I have recorded about 25 Afro House songs which are features by various local House Music producers; hopefully they will be released soon. I am also working on my own Afro House EP which I guess will be out before end of the year,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

News

Human bones and clothes found in the bush

As concerns over missing people continue to dominate public discourse across the country, another incident has been reported at Takatokwane police after suspected human...

2 days ago

News

Alleged hitman reneges on murder confession

WATCH: Hamadi Makuha, an alleged hitman in a case of mistaken identity where a wrong target, Thato Meswele was killed, has reneged on his...

1 day ago

Politics

Court to rule on BNF dispute next week

WATCH: Gaborone High Court has reserved judgement to next week, in a case in which some members are suing the BNF for what they...

4 days ago

Politics

Political parties to disclose donors under new law

While government funding of political parties remains a pipe dream, the new Societies Act will make it compulsory for parties to disclose their donors,...

6 days ago

Sports

Botswana and Namibia bid to co-host AFCON 2027

WATCH: Botswana and Namibia have signed a memorandum of agreement to jointly bid for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

2 days ago

Latest News

P220k boost for The Mares

Lucara Botswana and Olympique De Khorigba duo Tumisang Orebonye and Kabelo Seakanyeng have showered Botswana National Women’s team with a whopping P220 000 respectively...

5 days ago

News

EU calls for moratorium on death penalty

WATCH: The European Union has once again pleaded with the government of Botswana to impose a moratorium on the death penalty saying the practice...

18 hours ago
Sacu's new course Sacu's new course

Business

Sacu’s new course

Industrialization tops Union’s priorities Amidst the socio-economic challenges rampant around the world, Southern African Customs Union (SACU) has reiterated its efforts to refocus its...

12 hours ago
Burs on the move Burs on the move

Business

Burs on the move

Revenue Service launch 2021/22 filing season For the very first time, Botswana Unified Revenue Service (BURS) chose the city of Francistown to launch its...

11 hours ago
Off the ground Off the ground

Business

Off the ground

Maun-Vic Falls flights up and running Last Thursday marked the start of a new chapter in Maun as Fastjet touched down in the tourist...

11 hours ago
Chillin'out Chillin'out

Entertainment

Chillin’out

What did you take healy Botswana Democratic Party held its Gaborone Regional Congress at one of the hotels in Gaborone over the weekend. Many...

11 hours ago
Leading wth leather Leading wth leather

Business

Leading wth leather

YouTube tutorials spark business dream Glued to tutorials on YouTube, where he would spend hours watching craftsman working with leather, Tlotlang Keutlwile realised he...

11 hours ago
Grooving Grooving

Entertainment

Grooving

Duece gets his juice Francistown made entertainer, DJ Duece (Mmeshe Khata) may finally have found his big breakthrough thousands of kilometers away from home....

11 hours ago
Advertisement