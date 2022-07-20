Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Calling for help
Calling for help
MINISTER ON THE MIC: Peggy Serame

Business

Calling for help

By

Published

  • Govt plan private push

With the big bucks in short supply, government is considering reviving the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) agenda in the hope of unblocking a stream of finance for public investment projects.

Recently, govt has struggled to repair and maintain public infrastructure, with crumbling roads, leaking water pipes and power cuts all too common.

In a bid to change this, President Mokgweetsi Masisi’s government are looking to rope in the private sector to help with financing public projects.

According to the available statistics, government has financed 95 percent of all public infrastructures in the past ten years.

Since 2012, development spending on public infrastructure projects has reached close to P108 billion.

Of this amount, it is estimated that just P3.6 billion and P1.4 billion was funded by project loans and donors.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Speaking at the Project Financing conference held in collaboration with World Bank Group in Gaborone last week, Finance Minister, Peggy Serame admitted the situation is not sustainable.

“Government revenues are declining as a share of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) as the diamond industry matures and costs of production increase, the recurrent budget is growing continuously. This environment necessitates drastic change with regard to the model adopted in procuring and financing such infrastructure projects. Hence government’s commitment to exploring new project financing options aimed at closing infrastructure financing gap,” said Serame, who ruefully conceded govt’s PPP programme has not moved as fast as was hoped.

Under the PPP model, government and the private sector come together to finance, construct, deliver and operate projects that fall under public infrastructure and associated services.

Although the Minister bemoaned its slow progress, there are promising signs, with Tlou Energy’s ongoing Lesedi Project (see Business lead) set to be the country’s first Independent Power Producer.

Government is also eyeing projects such as water distribution transports to be on the agenda of the PPP model. Already the Francistown/Nata and Maun/Mohembo roads are earmarked for the PPP model as submitted by Ministry of Transport and Public Works during their appearance before the Public Accounts Committee in May.

Should the two road projects be successfully built through the model, they will be the first roads delivered in that manner in Botswana.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Meanwhile, disclosing some positive news, Serame revealed the balance of government savings has made an impressive recovery since the start of the year, when it stood at P6 billion. By the end of April, this figure had nearly tripled to P16 billion, closing in on the P18 billion recorded pre Covid-19.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

News

Kopong murder suspects remanded in custody

WATCH: Curious members of the public looked on with dropped jaws as suspects in the brutal murder of a teacher in Kopong appeared before...

3 days ago
No neighbourly love No neighbourly love

News

No neighbourly love

*Hubby accuses elder next door of impregnating wife *Recorded call not enough for marriage wrecking conviction Even though he has since reconciled with the...

3 days ago

News

Missing fishermen feared drowned

WATCH: The search for the missing fishermen by Botswana Police and Botswana Defence Force scuba divers continues at Gaborone dam amid fears that they...

2 days ago

News

DPP hoping to charge Butterfly

WATCH: While the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) continues to habour ambitions of one day nailing Welheminah Mphoeng ‘Butterfly’ Maswabi in court on criminal...

2 days ago

News

BCP was ill-advised- Ramogapi

One of the Botswana Congress Party’s expelled Members of Parliament for Palapye, Onneetse Ramogapi has described his former party as the worst totalitarian. In...

2 days ago
Food Poisoning outbreak hits BDF camp Food Poisoning outbreak hits BDF camp

News

Food Poisoning outbreak hits BDF camp

18 soldiers hospitalised after tea at a funeral of a colleagues wife An outbreak of food poisoning was reported at the Botswana Defence Force...

3 days ago

Latest News

Bluethorn illegally operated as a bank- NBFIRA

WATCH: An official from NBFIRA, Juliana White, has told the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Bluethorn Fund Managers that the company was operating as...

3 days ago
Cracked it Cracked it

Latest News

Cracked it

Meet the man behind the Crackit empire At the age of 18, Moemedi Senwelo dropped out of University of Botswana (UB) where he was...

3 days ago

News

Recruit constables urged to serve with diligence

WATCH: About 499 recruit constables, comprising 249 female and 250 male officers graduated this morning at Otse Police College. 45% of the trainees hold...

1 day ago
A treat from 700 ad A treat from 700 ad

Business

A treat from 700 ad

Arroz finds its way to Botswana Rice is considered one of the most important food crops with regard to human nutrition and caloric intake....

3 days ago
Eggs on the menu Eggs on the menu

Business

Eggs on the menu

Khoemacau Chicken project flying high On 16 October 2021, as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts, Khoemacau Copper Mine, in partnership with...

3 days ago
The rise and rise of Katisenge-Thizani The rise and rise of Katisenge-Thizani

Entertainment

The rise and rise of Katisenge-Thizani

Wasbo sg scoops Tafisa VP position Women and Sport Botswana (WASBO) Secretary General Keenese Katisenge Tizhani was recently elected The Association for International Sport...

3 days ago
A spark on the horizon A spark on the horizon

Business

A spark on the horizon

Tlou Energy’s Lesedi Project in motion For years Botswana’s battle with energy production and meeting the peoples power needs, especially electricity, has been well...

3 days ago
Advertisement