Captain fantastic

Used to playing at the back on the pitch, Zebras captain, Thatayaone ‘TT’ Ditlhokwe is leading from the front off it, donating a playground to Tonota Primary School on Thursday.

Built at a cost of P50, 000, the recreational park includes swings and a jungle gym and is specifically for the school’s 50 disabled children.

Speaking at the official handover, the 24-year-old Central Defender, who plies his trade for PSL giant’s SuperSport United, said he was honored to be able to help such a worthy cause.

“My journey as a player is what motivated me to do this project. And as I am also a God-fearing person, I know that there is a scripture that says: ‘give as you are given’. It is heartwarming to see the kids wearing a smile; happiness is the beginning of everything,” said Ditlhokwe.

Although he is from Gulubane, the famous footballer explained he saw fit to adopt the Tonota institute because his sister, Goitseone Keakile, works as a teacher at the school’s Special Unit.

Promising there was much more to come, the former Township Rollers star added, “Although it is my very first time extending a hand to someone else, it is the beginning of my journey of blessing those in need.”

Thanking Ditlhokwe for his ‘thoughtful gesture’, Tonota School Head, Talks Maleka promised the playground would be put to good use and well maintained so that future generations can use it to.

Maleka noted such an initiative was especially important as it gets the children playing out in the fresh air and will ultimately help them keep fit.

Reinforcing this mantra, the Special Unit’s Head of Department, Martha Mothibi admitted this was exactly what the school had been asking for.

“Exercising in disabled people is very important as their veins becomes tight when they do not get enough exercise. The recreational park from Ditlhokwe will be very useful to our students,” Mothibi declared happily.

Tonota Primary School currently has 665 children enrolled, including 50 in the Special Unit, which has been operating since 2006.