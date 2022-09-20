Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Celeb edition with Chris Pounds
Celeb edition with Chris Pounds
DOING HIS THING: DJ Chris Pounds on the decks

Entertainment

Celeb edition with Chris Pounds

By

Published

When it comes to musicians from Sefhare, the first artist that automatically pops to mind is Charma Gal.

However, the village has another gem in the talented DJ Chris Pounds.

A mainstay in the industry for over 15 years, has regularly captivated crowds in the country’s biggest nightclubs, with party-lovers in Trekkers, Fresh Exclusive, Base Lounge, United Lounge and Lizard Entertainment amongst others enjoying many a memorable night thanks to his electric sets.

How did you become a DJ?

The passion has always been there but it was in 2007/8 when I did my first club gig in Maun, thanks to DJ Big Pun and Tops Masole (MHSRIP).

What type of music do you specialise in?

I am an all rounder, I spin a lot of different genres.

But what defines me is Afro Deep.

When you’re not spinning the decks what do you get up to?

Well I have job that keeps me busy most of the time during the week, so basically I have time with my fans on weekends/holidays.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Where is your favorite holiday destination locally and internationally?

Obviously Maun, that’s a country in Botswana! Beyond borders it would be Mykonos Islands in Greece.

Celeb edition with Chris Pounds

GUNNER FOR LIFE: DJ Chris Pounds

Wow, sounds idyllic! Have you ever been booed off stage?

Should I call it being booed? It happens to almost every artist.

People come with expectations to shows, and you can’t satisfy everyone.

Do you play your set according to a preconceived plan or crowd?

I trust my ears.

Although I have to teach people music as a DJ, I believe in shaking the dancefloor.

What has been your lowest pay check?

These other niggas don’t take DJs serious.

I am even embarrassed. The lowest payment I got was exposure, most DJs can relate!

Charma Gal or Amantle Brown?

Tough one! Two beautiful and talented ladies… Charma is my homie, so allow me to be biased.

Five things people don’t know about you?

1. I am a quiet guy but I laugh a lot

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

2. I am single

3. I have been in a couple of DJ competitions

4. I got passion for Radio/TV

5. I love soccer

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

Okavango voice daughter seeks to evict dad and step mum from family home Okavango voice daughter seeks to evict dad and step mum from family home

News

Daughter seeks to evict dad and step mum from family home

An alleged wayward daughter last week summoned her father before Maun Customary Court in an attempt to evict him from their family home. In...

1 day ago

News

Boy, 15, commits suicide

Molepolole police have confirmed the death of a 15-year-old Form 3 boy who committed suicide by hanging over the weekend. The boy who originates...

1 day ago

News

Combi driver rapes disabled school girl

A Molepolole man is being questioned by the police for the rape  of a 12-year-old disabled schoolgirl. The combi driver had been hired to...

3 days ago

News

‘Killer traditional doctor’ granted bail

Kebaleboge Ntsebe, a traditional doctor implicated in the recent brutal murder of a Kopong teacher, sighed with relief after two months of incarceration as...

3 days ago

News

Dirty old man

*Pervert grandpa, 80, rapes stepdaughter, 12

8 hours ago

News

Man accused of raping 12-year-old.

With his disheveled hair, dry lips and worn out, laceless sneakers, Tshepiso John cut a sorry figure when appearing before Francistown Magistrates’ Court on...

1 day ago

News

Defense lawyers reject robbery video evidence

WATCH: Lawyers representing four men accused of robbing a G4S Security in the infamous October 2021 cash heist, have threatened to reject video footage...

2 days ago
A woman of many hats A woman of many hats

Entertainment

A woman of many hats

Dream chaser In the early 2000 Melody Banda was a broken soul. Working for a Bulawayo Law Firm as a Legal Secretary, the mother...

1 day ago
Advertisement