Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Charma Gal plans moving tribute
Charma Gal plans moving tribute
SUPERSTAR: Charma Gal

Entertainment

Charma Gal plans moving tribute

By

Published

Having delivered hit-after-hit on a regular basis for 18 years, the matriarch of Mosakaso, Charma Gal, will host a special concert to celebrate her time in the industry.

Slated for 29 October at the National Stadium, with legendary Congolese crooner, Kofi Olomide, set to feature, ‘Kgosi ya Mosadi’ will see Charma Gal take her fans on a trip down memory lane as she reflects on her musical journey – a voyage littered with incredible highs and devastating lows.

Known for her powerful, moving live performances, the show takes on an added emotional edge, with the ‘Sekuta’ star revealing she will donate 10 percent of the proceeds to her deceased dancers.

Back in 2016, five of her backing dancers died in a horrific road accident, when a tire burst on their seven-seater minibus, causing it to overturn on the way back from a show in Kang.

“I will use the money to erect their tombstone and if there is change I will give the rest to their families. That was a difficult moment in my life and I want to remember them and honor them,” the Lerala-native tells Voice Entertainment.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The singer, born Magdeline Lesolebe but known to the world as Charma Gal, admits the event has been a long time coming.

“The concert is really just about showcasing my musical journey from my days with Culture Spears before branching off to a solo artist,” explains the 38-year-old.

Having originally become a household name as one the of lead singers of traditional group, Culture Spears, where she shared the mic with her now ex-husband, Kabelo Mogwe, Charma Gal hit new heights when going it alone.

With nine solo albums to her name, she has gained a cult following for her command of the native language, setting herself apart with her clever use of Setswana, backed by punchy idioms and upbeat melodies.

While her studio work and live shows make the middle of the paper, her hectic love life has all too often been splashed across the front pages.

Undeterred, Charma Gal has never wavered, her musical quality shining through even in the toughest moments; with all now calm in her personal life, the timing is perfect for a blockbuster show.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Although the rest of the ‘Kgosi ya Mosadi’ line-up is still to be revealed – as are ticket prices – 65-year-old Olomide has been confirmed as one of the big-hitters.

The award-winning Soukas singer last performed in Botswana back in 2005, when he lit up Gaborone’s Blue Tree.

17 years later he returns to find a musical landscape drastically evolved from the one he last encountered – much of that is down to Charma Gal’s contribution!

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

Shelling out Shelling out

Business

Shelling out

As it strives to increase its local footprint, this week Vivo Energy Botswana officially opened its second Shell Service Station in Molepolole, bringing the...

1 day ago
A SPECTACLE IN THE WILD A SPECTACLE IN THE WILD

Entertainment

A spectacle in the wild

One of Botswana’s most distinctive tribes, the Vekuhane (Basubiya) are planning a massive cultural event in September. Held in Kavimba village, some 80km north...

07/06/2022
Chillin' out Chillin' out

Entertainment

Chillin’ out

Vivante’s U-turn Something is not adding up at government enclave! Recently the Ministry of Youth, Gender, Sport and Culture’s longest serving Spokesperson , Thobo...

07/06/2022
ATI spellbinds Ghetto ATI spellbinds Ghetto

Entertainment

ATI spellbinds Ghetto

All roads led to the city of Francistown for the much-awaited ‘As One’ music concert last weekend and Voice Entertainment joined the multitudes that...

07/06/2022
It's ATI day It's ATI day

Entertainment

It’s ATI day

One of the country’s most talented artists, ATI is in the second Capital this weekend for yet another historic one-man show. Dubbed ‘As One...

27/05/2022
Laying it all out Laying it all out

News

Laying it all out

Botswana Democratic Party’s (BDP) Women’s Wing (WW) will be heading for its elective congress on 18th June. A number of big names, among them...

24/05/2022
Flash back Fridays Flash back Fridays

Entertainment

Flash back Fridays

Charma Gal and Kabelo Mogwe break up. Whilst it is not known exactly when Charma Gal and Kabelo Mogwe realised their marriage was over,...

17/05/2022

Business

Botswana, Mozambique strengthen business ties

Though not a major trading partner, trade flows between Botswana and Mozambique display a mixed picture. This was revealed by President Mokgweetsi Masisi when...

29/04/2022
Advertisement

Copyright © 2020 The Voice Newspaper Botswana