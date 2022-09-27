Chef Gustos latest Amapiano ep makes waves

With only a few days after it’s official release, Local Disc Jockie (DJ)/Producer, Chef Gustos’s latest Amapiano Extended Play (EP) dubbed ‘PhokoKePhoko’ is already making waves.

Amapiano is a style of house music that emerged in South Africa in 2012.

It is a hybrid of deep house, jazz and lounge music characterised by synths, airy pads and wide percussive baselines.

Responding to questions asked by Voice Entertainment this week, Chef Gustos,-born Thato Modukanele said, “My music is inspired by the vibe that goes on when I perform the Amapiano trending genre that has an element of love which is basically soulful Amapiano. Moreover, my signature genre has always been Soulful House but I decided to try an Amapiano project in a soulful way for a change.”

The EP consists of six tracks featuring Priscilla K, Amantle Brown, Spiza Valentono, Dr Tawanda, Vee Mampeezy and Phoko.

“I feel the track titled ‘Away’ which featured Priscilla K is a big project. People have been requesting for it throughout my promotion videos so I decided to drop its visual as a way of promoting the overall album because it has an opportunity to do much better,” said Chef Gustos.

Asked if he had anymore Amapiano projects up his sleeve, Chef Gustos said, “We have a few projects that we are working on as you are aware I am the biggest chef and therefore I will continue dishing more as we are still cooking but the focus is to push the current project to the limits.”

On his future prospects, the 27- year-old DJ hinted that he had bigger dreams which include plans to represent Botswana abroad.

“I am proud of Batswana and the support I have been getting which is amazing and therefore I feel they deserve to be appreciated.”

To the upcoming artists Chef Gustos had a word of advice. “Keep going, fight harder than before, never give up and involve God throughout the journey,” he said