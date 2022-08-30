Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Chesa Maneee!
Chesa Maneee!
PANTSULA PARADE

Latest News

Chesa Maneee!

By

Published

Pantsula’s to parade for peace in Maun

Residents in Maun are in for a September treat as the pantsulas bring their stylish, unique brand of energy, fashion and dance to town.

Next Saturday (3rd September), chants of ‘Chess maneee’ and ‘Olah Mapantsulaa’ will echo through the dusty streets against a backdrop of hooting horns, Dickies trousers, flat caps and spotless white sneakers that make up the immaculate pantsula regalia.

The parade marks the Botswana Pantsula Association’s first official foray into Maun since the organisation’s establishment back in April 2016.

Speaking to Voice Entertainment, the group’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Otsile ‘Pass P’ Goitsemodimo, explained the aim of the day is to sensitise the people of Maun against social ills, including crime, Gender-Based Violence, alcohol and drug abuse.

“GBV is a real concern in this country and has been for years. The pantsula way of life is all about peace and that is what we want to preach,” he said.

Goitsemodimo admitted there are several negative misconceptions associated with the pantsula culture, myths he was eager to dispel.

“We will be taking pantsula to the people. Many people still do not understand pantsula. We do not wield nor carry knives, that is why we pride ourselves on ‘donty ka ghoni’ (they’ll be no knives) slogan. We want to teach people that the pantsulas are not thieves. Even those who steal hiding behind pantsula, we have to teach them to know that pantsula and stealing are two very different things!”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Part of the day includes the official launch of Maun Pantsula Branch, bringing the total number of branches in the country to 46.

The fun starts in the morning with a parade from the bus rank to the main kgotla, where Maun branch members will be introduced to the village elders.

After the walk, attention turns to Base Lounge and an all-night festival that runs from 6pm to 6am.

“The tickets are P70 for a single and P100 for a double ticket. Artists who will be performing are: myself, Khoza Mkhozeni, Black Eye, Sub K, Nkamozuki, Ounah, Stiger Sola and DJ Lebisto,” revealed Goitsemodimo, adding they are in close contact with social workers and will donate to the less privileged members of the community.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

Makgadikgadi magic Makgadikgadi magic

Travel

Makgadikgadi magic

Diary of a Journalist “There’s a charity walk in the Makgadikgadi coming up, fancy it?” enquired my nonchalant Bureau Chief, Kabelo Dipholo, conveniently leaving...

1 day ago
The new face of Avani The new face of Avani

Business

The new face of Avani

Meet the Boss With a wealth of experience in the cutthroat world of Marketing, including ten years as GrandPalm’s Marketing Officer, Samantha Bogopa knows...

6 hours ago
Time to consume! Time to consume!

Business

Time to consume!

Consumer Fair returns this week Missing in action since 2019 due to Covid-19, the Botswana Consumer Fair marks its return at the end of...

6 hours ago
Lights out Lights out

Business

Lights out

BPC disconnect over 1, 600 defaulters Early this year, local power utility Botswana Power Corporation (BPC) embarked on an exercise to disconnect all commercial...

5 hours ago
BVI'S P300 million booster BVI'S P300 million booster

Business

BVI’S P300 million booster

Vaccine Institute plans game-changing new lab A new dawn is on the horizon for Botswana Vaccine Institute (BVI). In a bid to diversify its...

6 hours ago
Fighting for financial freedom Fighting for financial freedom

Business

Fighting for financial freedom

Mosadi Tota’s empowerment drive heads north Women Empowerment Group, Mosadi Tota, will host their annual Women and Finance Workshop at Francistown’s Adansonia Hotel this...

5 hours ago
Pule funeral group’s new lease of life Pule funeral group’s new lease of life

Business

Pule funeral group’s new lease of life

..as they unveil ‘Road to 2026’ strategy Back in July 2019, Pule Funeral Group were on the verge of going out of business. Now,...

5 hours ago
The rise of artistic nails The rise of artistic nails

Latest News

The rise of artistic nails

Trendy nails of the season The nail business is such a formidable business that has grown leaps and bounds in the beauty industry and...

5 hours ago
Better than expected! Better than expected!

Business

Better than expected!

BITC exceeds targets Despite Covid-19 impacting heavily on global trade for much of the last two years, Botswana Investment and Trade Centre (BITC) has...

6 hours ago
The bronze bomber The bronze bomber

Entertainment

The bronze bomber

For Team BW, one of the few highs from a largely disappointing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham was Lethabo Modukanele’s history-making exploits in the ring....

5 hours ago
Advertisement