Chillin ‘out

Charma Gal’s cruel call

When the whole country (or at least most of it!) was rallying behind ATI to have a successful show in Francistown last month, it seems a certain Mosakaso Queen, was planning a bit of witchcraft.

Shaya has been told that the one-and-only Charma Gal called the organiser, Kesego Okie on the night of the show encouraging her to postpone the AS One Festival. Apparently the call was recorded live on her Facebook page.

Although the singer soon deleted it, the damage was done. Behind-the-scene sources say the ‘Jabu’ hit-maker was annoyed after her demands to be paid P40k to perform at the one-man show were turned down and her attempted sabotage was an attempt at revenge.

Shaya has noticed your love for recording everything you do, remember the young lawyer’s video…

Phoko’s bulging belly

Shaya has been keeping a close eye on the development of Gaborone United goalkeeper, Goitseone Phoko and his rise to becoming the nation’s No 1.

As he has been all season, the 27-year-old shot-stopper was excellent in the Zebra’s recent draw against Tunisia, saving everything the North African powerhouses could throw at him.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

However, there is one thing that doesn’t look good with him: his belly! Although it didn’t affect his performance, Shaya couldn’t help notice that Phoko was a bit bigger than most of his teammates.

I think it’s time ‘Chichima’, as the star is called, sheds the ‘puppy fat’ if he’s to realise his true potential.

Let’s hope he hits the gym hard in the off-season and returns with a player’s body; only then will he stand a realistic chance of securing a deal outside the country!

Things they say

Kgang ke go bereka le botlhe ba eleng gore re bereka le bone gore re tsise phetogo mo matshelong a Batswana.

Gase gore o rata yo kana ga o rate yo, kgang ga se go rata, kgang ke kgang.”

Mahalapye West MP, David Tshere.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Wedding bells for radio stars

Former Duma FM star, Goaba ‘Mjakes’ Mojakgomo will finally walk down the aisle with his lovely long-time sweetheart, RB2 radio presenter, Thato Zandile Bawe.

The loved-up couple will tie the knot on 28 August, at a venue still to be decided by the celebrity couple.

Shaya wishes you nothing but the best on your exciting new chapter in life.

Don’t make a mistake and forget to send that invite as I want to join the captains of the industry and hear the wedding bells ring.