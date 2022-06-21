Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Chilling out
Chilling out
ON CALL: Charma Gal

Entertainment

Chillin ‘out

By

Published

Charma Gal’s cruel call

When the whole country (or at least most of it!) was rallying behind ATI to have a successful show in Francistown last month, it seems a certain Mosakaso Queen, was planning a bit of witchcraft.

Shaya has been told that the one-and-only Charma Gal called the organiser, Kesego Okie on the night of the show encouraging her to postpone the AS One Festival. Apparently the call was recorded live on her Facebook page.

Although the singer soon deleted it, the damage was done. Behind-the-scene sources say the ‘Jabu’ hit-maker was annoyed after her demands to be paid P40k to perform at the one-man show were turned down and her attempted sabotage was an attempt at revenge.

Shaya has noticed your love for recording everything you do, remember the young lawyer’s video…

Chiiling out

Daniel Chida

Phoko’s bulging belly

Shaya has been keeping a close eye on the development of Gaborone United goalkeeper, Goitseone Phoko and his rise to becoming the nation’s No 1.

As he has been all season, the 27-year-old shot-stopper was excellent in the Zebra’s recent draw against Tunisia, saving everything the North African powerhouses could throw at him.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

However, there is one thing that doesn’t look good with him: his belly! Although it didn’t affect his performance, Shaya couldn’t help notice that Phoko was a bit bigger than most of his teammates.

I think it’s time ‘Chichima’, as the star is called, sheds the ‘puppy fat’ if he’s to realise his true potential.

Let’s hope he hits the gym hard in the off-season and returns with a player’s body; only then will he stand a realistic chance of securing a deal outside the country!

Chilling out

DAVID-TSHERE

Things they say

Kgang ke go bereka le botlhe ba eleng gore re bereka le bone gore re tsise phetogo mo matshelong a Batswana.

Gase gore o rata yo kana ga o rate yo, kgang ga se go rata, kgang ke kgang.”

Mahalapye West MP, David Tshere.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Chilling out

GOABA MOJAKGOMO AND THATO ZANDILE BAWE

Wedding bells for radio stars

Former Duma FM star, Goaba ‘Mjakes’ Mojakgomo will finally walk down the aisle with his lovely long-time sweetheart, RB2 radio presenter, Thato Zandile Bawe.

The loved-up couple will tie the knot on 28 August, at a venue still to be decided by the celebrity couple.

Shaya wishes you nothing but the best on your exciting new chapter in life.

Don’t make a mistake and forget to send that invite as I want to join the captains of the industry and hear the wedding bells ring.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

Big Weekend Big Weekend

Entertainment

Big Weekend 17 June 2022

Dalom kids at Notwane Club South African Disco powerhouse group, Dalom Kids will be in the country tomorrow courtesy of WUSA Africa’s Stop Gender...

1 day ago
Charma Gal plans moving tribute Charma Gal plans moving tribute

Entertainment

Charma Gal plans moving tribute

Having delivered hit-after-hit on a regular basis for 18 years, the matriarch of Mosakaso, Charma Gal, will host a special concert to celebrate her...

14/06/2022
‘We will attack!’ ‘We will attack!’

Sports

‘We will attack!’

Mpote promises fire in Francistown Zebras coach, Teenage Mpote has promised supporters an attacking game on Sunday when the national team come up against...

07/06/2022
The fantastic 4 Poised for more The fantastic 4 Poised for more

Sports

The fantastic 4 Poised for more

The foreign legion As domestic leagues around the world enter the off-season, the transfer market once again comes alive with speculation of possible transfers,...

07/06/2022
Grooving Grooving

Entertainment

Grooving

Star’s holy rhumba Francistown based producer and guitarist Star Benjamin has released a new album titled ‘Kgwetho tsa botshelo.’ The Star Records founder who...

07/06/2022
ATI spellbinds Ghetto ATI spellbinds Ghetto

Entertainment

ATI spellbinds Ghetto

All roads led to the city of Francistown for the much-awaited ‘As One’ music concert last weekend and Voice Entertainment joined the multitudes that...

07/06/2022
Hanging in the balance Hanging in the balance

Politics

POLITICALLY SPEAKING: Hanging in the balance

*BCP target pro Boko MPs

31/05/2022
It's ATI day It's ATI day

Entertainment

It’s ATI day

One of the country’s most talented artists, ATI is in the second Capital this weekend for yet another historic one-man show. Dubbed ‘As One...

27/05/2022
Advertisement