Chillin' out fri 21 October 2022
QUIET: Rakgare

Chillin' out fri 21 October 2022

BTV 2’s time is now

A few weeks back Shaya joined the multitudes in welcoming the new TV station, Botswana Television 2 because it was going to bring more news and create employment.

Little did I know that the new station means the end of NOW TV.

BTV 2 has taken NOW TV’s spot on the decoder yet there has been no word coming from Minister of Youth, Gender, Sport and Culture, Tumiso Rakgare.

Chillyboy kindly help with details and clear up the confusion!

ILL INTENTIONS: Muti at social football

Muti in social soccer

Shaya is disappointed by certain people who are doing their best to ruin the innocent fun of the beautiful game.

Social clubs have been dominating on Sunday, attracting huge crowds even before the league went into off-season.

However, it seems some greedy individuals are bringing an ugly aspect to proceedings by betting on games and using muti.

Over the weekend, all hell broke out with teams accusing each other of resorting to ‘black magic’ to win games.

Social matches should be all about fun not prize money. Introducing cash and muti will be the death of social clubs.

kgosi Mosadi Seboko                                                                                                                                                                                                          Minister Moagi

Dangerous silence

Kgosi Mosadi Seboko of Balete recent battle cry in her land dispute with President Mokgweetsi Masisi, made in the presence of her MP, Lefoko Moagi, could have disastrous consequences for the unfortunate Minerals Minister.

Shaya has it on good authority the situation is so serious some Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) members in the area want Moagi to be replaced in the next primary elections.

Apparently they feel by keeping quiet he failed to side with their chief and thus let down the voters.

Gosh, I guess the old saying ‘silence is golden’ won’t count for much here; poor old Moagi – who’d be a politician!

 

Thapelo Olopeng

Things they say

“Friends. People who drive 20km per hour in the right lane, then you remind them with lights on that he/she is in the wrong lane, then he/she shows a sign that he/she’s on top of his car, where are they reported?”

Former Minister, Thapelo Olopeng on Facebook

