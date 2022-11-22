Connect with us

Chilling’out Fri 18 November 2022

A supermakert brawl

The rivalry between opposition leaders, Dumelang Saleshando and Duma Boko’s supporters has reached fever pitch.

The warring factions are doing all in their power to discredit each other,using anything and everything at their disposal. Of recent, this obviously altered picture of a bar has been making rounds on social media. The bar trades under distinctive names, depending on whose camp you belong to.

If you’re a Boko fan, the bar is called ‘Saleshando O ja le BDP Supermarket’ (Saleshando eats with the BDP), and if you’re a Dums diehard, the shop is then called ‘Re rogilwe ke Boko Supermarket’ (translating to Boko has insulted us Supermarket).

Just how childish are our opposition cadres? Shaya thinks the appropriate name for the building should be “Le tsaya leng puso Supermarket?”

Gluttonous eaters of meat

A savingram from the Directorate of Public Service Management (DPSM) directed to civil servants couldn’t have arrived at the right time.

Yours truly has witnessed our government employees in action where food is concerned. It is not surprising to hear that they order 1kg yoghurts and family meals of 21 pieces of chicken.

This is actually the norm even when they are not using imprest. Just go to any government activity during lunch time and watch gluttony in action.

Still beats me as to why one would want to have two pieces of chicken, fish, pork, beef stew, oxtail, rice, samp, porridge, wedges and butternuts in one plate. How embarrassing to see government officers walking gingerly back to her/his table with gravy dripping from the plate, and chicken drumsticks barely hanging on. It’s disgusting. Shaya and DPSM encourage officers to eat reasonably.

Nepotism in Zowa

A company sub contracted to one of the biggest mining companies in Letlhakane is allegedly involved in corruption and nepotism.

According to inside sources the company is headed by former BCL employees (names known) who recently retrenched staff claiming the company was downsizing.

Apparently the retrenched staff were promised to be given first priority should things improve at the mine.

It later turned out that the two Managers who worked together at BCL had long hatched a plan to bring in their family members and former BCL colleagues into the mine.

The mine had retrenched 62 employees who are still on the streets while sisters and cousins of top management are being employed. The two top Mangers, including the HR Shaya knows what you’re up to and will come knocking on your doors soon.

Whose child is it?

A musical couple in Selebi Phikwe has apparently welcomed a new baby girl in early October this year.

The two inseparable lovebirds who share a rented room have been dating and singing together for seven years.

News reaching Yours Truly however suggests that the new baby has become a source of discomfort for the new father.

The problem with the baby is that the baby has turned out to be spitting image of the supposed father’s best friend.

Apparently while the lady insists, her spouse is the father, the baby’s cooing reminds him of his best friend.

Well, young kwasa man, there’s no need to torture yourself, get a booking and pay for a paternity test. Shaya will be waiting for those DNA results.

You May Also Like

News

Herdboy fined P20 000 for sex with boss’ wife

*Use the money to buy a train - cop wife tells husband

5 hours ago

News

Justice delayed

*I've carried the murderer stigma for the past 7 years- Accused

1 day ago
BOL dream BIG with coal to liquid project BOL dream BIG with coal to liquid project

Business

BOL dream BIG with coal to liquid project

Botswana Oil Limited (BOL) are dreaming big with their Ikaegeng Coal to Liquids Project, an undertaking they hope will create 30, 000 temporary jobs....

1 day ago

News

Hungry man hangs himself

Sick and tired of being broke and hungry, a 30-year-old man last week hanged himself from the ceiling of his rented accommodation in Ditladi...

6 hours ago

Featured

Moderately wet rainy season expected

WATCH: Chief Metrologist at Department of Metrological Services, John Stegling, has advised farmers to take advantage of this season’s rainfall abundance and seek advice...

2 days ago

News

Divorcee claim ex-husband’s body and property

A newly divorced woman, Silvia Thabo, has won a case in which she wanted to be allowed to lead funeral proceedings of her late...

8 hours ago
Agriculture's SONA attraction Agriculture's SONA attraction

Business

Agriculture’s SONA attraction

Masisi’s address gets sector bullish with excitement On Monday, eyes and ears were focused firmly on Parliament as, for the fifth time since assuming...

1 day ago
Bio-Watt's brilliant boss Bio-Watt's brilliant boss

Business

Bio-Watt’s brilliant boss

Meet the boss Young engineer brings new energy Equipped with an education from Botswana International University of Science and Technology (BIUST) and fuelled by...

1 day ago
Art attack Art attack

Entertainment

Art attack

*Visual Art takes centre stage in Ghetto as FAM returns

1 day ago
Inside ministry of entreprenuership's blueprint Inside ministry of entreprenuership's blueprint

Business

Inside Ministry of Entreprenuership’s blueprint

Government has vowed to create a sustainable and competitive Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises (SMMEs) sector capable of helping foster an export led economy...

1 day ago

News

Corruption bleeds the economy-loo

*No conviction for high profile cases

7 hours ago
The Life and times of a newshound The Life and times of a newshound

Entertainment

The Life and times of a newshound

The storied life of a scribe When it comes to our print media, there are a few journalists who can boast a career as...

1 day ago
Going places Going places

Business

Going places

Glam Safaris on the move Born with ‘itchy feet’ and a hungry desire to see the world, it never occurred to Ludzi Mazwiduma that...

1 day ago
Morupisi pleads for leniency Morupisi pleads for leniency

News

Morupisi pleads for leniency

Morupisi made it in life from stealing – DPP In the eyes of many young people in Malaka and surrounding areas, Carter Morupisi was...

6 hours ago
Black Coffee thrills in Tlokweng Black Coffee thrills in Tlokweng

Entertainment

Black Coffee thrills in Tlokweng

The heavy rains that drenched Tlokweng on Saturday were not enough to dampen reveller’s spirits as they defied the cold, arriving in their numbers...

1 day ago
Muti mayhem Muti mayhem

News

Muti mayhem

Beauty queen accuses hubby of forcing traditional medicine down her throat An ugly fall-out between a Thamaga beauty queen and her husband over traditional...

6 hours ago
