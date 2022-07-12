Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Chillin'out
Chillin'out
TUMISANG-HEALY

Entertainment

Chillin’out

By

Published

What did you take healy

Botswana Democratic Party held its Gaborone Regional Congress at one of the hotels in Gaborone over the weekend.

Many people, especially from the BDP flocked to the hotel some to pass time while some were on duty but that is not news to Shaya.

What shocked Shaya was the Member of Parliament for Gaborone Central, Tumisang Healy’s claims.

The MP totally forgot where his rented vehicle was to a point where he went to open a case of stolen/missing vehicle with the police.

After getting CCTV camera footage at the hotel, the MP managed to get help.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In fact he parked it well, left headlights on and went with his boys.

Shaya is wondering what is it that you took that can cause your mind to wipe your short term memory to that extent.

The day you land back from South Africa, you must head straight to the police and close the case.

We know your missing car was priority to our boys in blue!

Chillin'out

BABY MPATANE

Baby’s busy schedule with minister

Shaya knows a certain hard working woman called Baby Mpatane who works in the Public Relations Department at the Ministry of Youth, Gender, Sport and Culture.

The woman used/ or still accompanies the Minister, Tumiso Rakgare around and outside the country on official trips.

However, since the Chief public Relations Officer, Thobo Tlhasana is back at the Ministry and also being good friends with the Minsiter, Shaya hopes that Mpatane will now take a back seat and not overwork herself.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

You can use the free time to focus on your family.

Shaya knows that this may be a frustrating phase but you will go up the ladder step by step.

Chillin'out

MASS MEDIA COMPLEX: The home of BTV

BTV’s boring content crew

A little birdie has told Shaya that there is a certain cartel responsible for content buying for the State broadcaster, which has turned BTV into their personal feeding trough.

When Shaya asked why BTV content was largely boring , yours truly was told that there is a group of friends who have closed ranks to award tenders to its friends all the time because that way they are assured of their ‘cut.’

Is it not time you put your country first and forget about receiving bribes for once? Shaya hopes government does not place the same corrupt team for procurement at BTV 2, otherwise the nation would be doomed to a lifetime of boredom.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

News

Human bones and clothes found in the bush

As concerns over missing people continue to dominate public discourse across the country, another incident has been reported at Takatokwane police after suspected human...

2 days ago

News

Alleged hitman reneges on murder confession

WATCH: Hamadi Makuha, an alleged hitman in a case of mistaken identity where a wrong target, Thato Meswele was killed, has reneged on his...

1 day ago

Politics

Court to rule on BNF dispute next week

WATCH: Gaborone High Court has reserved judgement to next week, in a case in which some members are suing the BNF for what they...

4 days ago

Politics

Political parties to disclose donors under new law

While government funding of political parties remains a pipe dream, the new Societies Act will make it compulsory for parties to disclose their donors,...

6 days ago

Sports

Botswana and Namibia bid to co-host AFCON 2027

WATCH: Botswana and Namibia have signed a memorandum of agreement to jointly bid for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

2 days ago

Latest News

P220k boost for The Mares

Lucara Botswana and Olympique De Khorigba duo Tumisang Orebonye and Kabelo Seakanyeng have showered Botswana National Women’s team with a whopping P220 000 respectively...

5 days ago

News

EU calls for moratorium on death penalty

WATCH: The European Union has once again pleaded with the government of Botswana to impose a moratorium on the death penalty saying the practice...

18 hours ago
Sacu's new course Sacu's new course

Business

Sacu’s new course

Industrialization tops Union’s priorities Amidst the socio-economic challenges rampant around the world, Southern African Customs Union (SACU) has reiterated its efforts to refocus its...

12 hours ago
Burs on the move Burs on the move

Business

Burs on the move

Revenue Service launch 2021/22 filing season For the very first time, Botswana Unified Revenue Service (BURS) chose the city of Francistown to launch its...

11 hours ago
Off the ground Off the ground

Business

Off the ground

Maun-Vic Falls flights up and running Last Thursday marked the start of a new chapter in Maun as Fastjet touched down in the tourist...

11 hours ago
Leading wth leather Leading wth leather

Business

Leading wth leather

YouTube tutorials spark business dream Glued to tutorials on YouTube, where he would spend hours watching craftsman working with leather, Tlotlang Keutlwile realised he...

11 hours ago
Grooving Grooving

Entertainment

Grooving

Duece gets his juice Francistown made entertainer, DJ Duece (Mmeshe Khata) may finally have found his big breakthrough thousands of kilometers away from home....

11 hours ago
Big weekend 08 July 2022 Big weekend 08 July 2022

Entertainment

Big weekend 08 July 2022

Joyous Celebration date revealed The gospel show to end all gospel shows,The Life Changing Concert with joyous Celebration is back following a long break...

12 hours ago
Advertisement