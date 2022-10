WATCH: The land dispute case between Balete and the Registrar of Deeds and Attorney General that is before the Court of Appeal was this morning postponed due to non-compliance by some of the parties.

The judges told the court that the land board and Balete did not follow the right channel when appealing the case as they filed directly to the Court of Appeal instead of the High Court.

The appeal has been postponed to the January 2023 session of the Court of Appeal.