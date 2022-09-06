Connect with us

Consumer fair's private push
IMPRESSED: Keebine

Business

Business Botswana President, Gobusamang Keebine has applauded the Consumer Fair for helping grow the country’s private sector.

Speaking at the official opening of the 2022 Botswana Consumer Fair on Monday, Keebine said the event creates a unique opportunity for businesses to shine and ultimately plays a part in reviving the economy.

This year’s edition comes in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, which had a disastrous effect on the business community, with repeated lockdowns in 2020 resulting in low productivity and closures.

“I’m proud of the development of local enterprises because it’s vital for the growth of the private sector and businesses. This comes at a time in which we are rebuilding the economy and fighting inflation therefore the return of the fair is quite welcome because it will contribute immensely towards the growth of Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs),” he said.

“The economy is focused on diversification in order to reduce dependency on mineral exports that’s why it is important for us to aid SMEs and business from the informal sector such that they do play a role in the economy,” continued Keebine.

The Business Botswana head revealed his organisation are currently mentoring 100 businesses such that those entities can have virtual stalls and sell from the comfort of their offices. He added the aim is to have 3, 000 virtual stores from SMEs and informal sector businesses as they create precious jobs.

This year’s fair has 558 stalls with 265 exhibitors from 28 different sectors of the economy.

The event has also attracted international attention, with representation from Japan, India, Kenya, Eswatini and neighbouring South Africa amongst the exhibitors.

Advertisement