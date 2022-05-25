Corridor Trip Monitoring System (CTMS) launched

The Southern African Development Community (SADC), The European Union, and German Embassy have launched a digital information system that will speed up cross border truck management and driver health checks in border posts across the country and beyond.

The system which has already been installed in 11 border posts across Botswana, Namibia, Zambia, and Zimbabwe will soon be installed in Eastern and Southern African countries is a product of joint efforts between SADC, EU, and regional blocs of COMESA, and East African Countries.

“Once fully operational, the system will minimize the need for paperwork and speed up border procedures, reduce waiting and transit times and allow trucks to deliver essential goods more quickly, while ensuring health and safety measures under COVID-19 protocols,” says a joint statement issued after the event at Tlokweng border post this week.

EU Ambassador to SADC and Botswana, Jan Sadek, says the system will boost transport efficiency “from Cairo to Cape Town” and streamline trade and travel between all parts of the African continent.

Advertisement

The project dubbed Corridor Trip Monitoring System (CTMS) will enable border agents to check, validate, and register the COVID-19 health status of truck drivers and their crews, as well as the compliance of their vehicles with cross-border regulations and road safety rules.

The agents will scan a QR code that the truck drivers must carry with them and the information will be accessed instantly by border authorities and law enforcement agencies in the country of transit.

“The CTMS also allows authorities to track driver movements against pre-approved routes and designated rest areas,” said the Ambassador.

The system is a product of a Tripartite Transport and Transit Facilitation project between the aforementioned parties at the tune of 21 Million Euro and will also harmonise transport rules through a body of model laws, regulations and standards on vehicle loads, transport and road safety, and information on vehicles and drivers.

“Aside from the truck drivers’ health status and road transport modules, many more functionalities could eventually be added to the system, including cargo and vehicle advance customs clearance, visa and passport information and a security module to improve responses and support to drivers and vehicles involved in accidents and other incidents”.