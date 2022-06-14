Councillor’s defilement case set for trial

A case in which Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) Councillor for Medie/Kweneng, Edward Shanakane, has been charged with defilement is scheduled for September to set trial dates.

37-year-old Shanakane’s participation at the ongoing full council meeting was slightly delayed this Monday as he had to appear for mention before Molepolole Magistrates’ Court.

While in court the prosecution served him with statements of the case which he was advised to study and decide on those that he agrees with in the next mention set for final case management on September 27th, 2022.

Councillor Shanakane is accused of defiling a 16-year-old Form 4 school girl, the matter that was registered before court last year October.

It is alleged that the Councillor got the girl’s cellphone number sometimes early last year after giving her a lift to Lentsweletau.

The councillor reportedly started calling the girl several times till he had sexual intercourse with her at his rented house.

The girl is said to have confirmed to the police that she had a love relationship with the councillor and that they even had sexual intercourse several times.

The matter was reported to the police after the concerned victim confided in her parents about the relationship, who in turn reported the matter to the police.

When given the chance to speak, the Medie/Kweneng Councillor who did not have legal representation at the time told the court that he had nothing to say.

Cutting a lonely figure as he left the courtroom, the visibly distressed councillor stood outside court as he briefly studied the pile of court documents.

If found guilty of defilement, the councillor faces a minimum 10-year prison term.