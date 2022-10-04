Connect with us

News

Court rejects robbery footage

WATCH: Defence lawyers in the infamous Turnright Mall armed robbery, scored a point after the presiding magistrate, Goabaone Rammapudi, rejected a request by the prosecution to present a CCTV video footage as part of their evidence.

