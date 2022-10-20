Court revokes Ramantosha’s bail

Things turned wrong again for triple murder suspect, Tebogo Ramantosha, as the man notoriously known for the brutal murder of his parents and sibling, was thrown back into custody by a Molepolole Magistrates court for stealing donkeys while on bail for another stock-theft case.

The 32-year-old only surviving member of the Ramantosha family was last year August released on bail for allegedly stealing five cows and later beginning of this month he was back in court charged for another stock theft case after allegedly stealing two donkeys.

Ramantosha and his co-accused Motlalepula Sannawane aged 41, were reportedly found in possession of the donkey carcasses at Topielebedi lands near Letlhakeng on September 6th.

In total, the animals and their meat were estimated to be worth around P1, 400.

When delivering his ruling, Magistrate Bame Ngaka said he first came across Ramantosha upon his transfer to Molepolole in August 2021 where he granted him bail pending trial- on attached conditions, one of them being that he should not commit a similar offence whilst on bail.

“It has been shown that the applicant has propensity of violence towards the complainant. The court will be failing in its duty even exposing society to danger of having their livestock being linked to stock theft cases by the accused person. It must be highlighted that the first accused is currently on bail pending trial and seeks another bail on the current case. He is linked to two cases pending trial involving five cows and two donkeys from Letlhakeng village,” noted the concerned Magistrate Ngaka.

The Magistrate considered the State’s submission, noting that if the accused were to be granted bail, there was a high probability that the first accused person will soon be back in court linked to not only a similar case but more livestock. “It must be noted that the second case is at an infant stage, statements have not been served to the accused person while in the first case investigations are yet to be completed,” said the magistrate.

He added: “It will be in the interest of everyone to ensure that these cases are prioritised and trial to be concluded. Accused is denied bail on the second case and his bail on the first case is revoked.”

The duo will appear in court for next mention on November 8th, Sannawane from home while Ramantosha will be from prison.

Ramantosha and three others Mmoloki Boniface Tlhaelo, 39, Poloko Segwagwa, 30, and Cornelious Saidoo, 40, stand accused of a massacre that sent shockwaves across the country on June 21st, 2018 when they allegedly killed Ramantosha’s parents – Patrick Ramantosha, 55, Boingotlo Ramantosha, 47, and his young brother, 22-year-old Keabetswe Ramantosha in a robbery that went wrong