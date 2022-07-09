Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Politics

Court to rule on BNF dispute next week

By

Published

WATCH: Gaborone High Court has reserved judgement to next week, in a case in which some members are suing the BNF for what they call unfair practices.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

News

Former Councillor charged with murder

WATCH: Former Botswana Congress Party Councilor for Old Naledi South ward, Mathata Benny Mosekwa, was this morning arraigned before Extension II Magistrates court charged...

4 days ago

News

Husband’s hired hitman allegedly killed wrong target

A teacher at Naledi Secondary School has told the Gaborone High Court that the people who killed her younger sister in September 2015 had...

3 days ago

News

Suspected Goodhope Police robbers nabbed

Two men linked to the recent robbery of Goodhope Police station where an arsenal of assault rifles and ammunition were stolen were arraigned before...

4 days ago
German killer gets double death sentence German killer gets double death sentence

News

German couple killer gets double death sentence

The man convicted of the brutal murder of a German couple he once worked for has been sentenced to death – twice. When Maun...

4 days ago
Twenty years in jail for raping girlfriend's mom Twenty years in jail for raping girlfriend's mom

News

Twenty years in jail for raping girlfriend’s mom

A 28- year -old rapist who violated his girlfiend‘s mother at knifepoint has been sentenced to 20 years imprisonment. According to Chief Magistrate Mulalo...

4 days ago

Politics

UDC Suspensions: ‘Seconds from disaster’

WATCH: In this news update we dig deep into our archives and share video footage that suggests that suspended BCP leaders may have been...

4 days ago

News

A foul family affair

Thirst for water supply tenders lands president Masisi’s sister and nephew in court. President Mokgweetsi Masisi’s nephew, Olebile Joseph Pilane, is embroiled in a...

3 days ago
Bad tempered murder suspect rejects Molepolole court Bad tempered murder suspect rejects Molepolole court

News

Bad tempered murder suspect rejects Molepolole court

A suspected criminal who recently pleaded guilty to assaulting a magistrate in court has changed his plea to not guilty. Accused murder suspect, 38-year-old...

4 days ago
Chilling out Chilling out

Entertainment

Chilling out

Well wishes to Mc Theo Shaya would like to send well wishes to MC Theo, who was involved in a horror crash on Saturday...

4 days ago
Who is the next LOO? Who is the next LOO?

News

Who is the next LOO?

There a number of capable and independent minded cadres with credentials to lead- Analyst Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC)’s Parliamentary Caucus Committee will soon...

4 days ago
Zodwa promises ‘mild’ Molepolole show Zodwa promises ‘mild’ Molepolole show

Entertainment

Zodwa promises ‘mild’ Molepolole show

“Zodwa obviously will be less Zodwa. She won’t be as extreme as she was in Kanye but of course she will give her fans...

4 days ago

News

Khoemacau tragedy investigations still underway

Investigations into the deaths of two miners who tragically lost their lives in an underground mine accident at Khoemacau Copper mine in May this...

3 days ago

News

New Societies Act to curb financial mischief

WATCH: After realising that not every pastor or Church member is necessarily a ‘man of God’, government is putting measures in place to curb...

5 days ago
Advertisement