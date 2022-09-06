Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Covid-19 test kits land nurse in court
Covid-19 test kits land nurse in court
HEAVY READING: Molosankwe with the witness statements

News

Covid-19 test kits land nurse in court

By

Published

A 36-year-old nurse employed at Thamaga Primary Hospital found himself before Molepolole Magistrates’ Court recently facing a charge of stealing by a person employed in the public service.

The accused, Kabelo Molosankwe, was on November 25th, 2021 nabbed by the police at a road block in possession of nine boxes of Covid-19 test kits belonging to the hospital.

Upon his arrest, he told the cops he was a nurse and claimed to have been given the test kits by authorities at work to keep and use at his convenience and discretion.

However, investigations revealed that none of the authorities at work had given Molosankwe the test kits, with the hospital expressing shock that he had them in his possession.

It also emerged there were more than nine test kits that had gone missing.

In court, Molosankwe, who pleaded not guilty to the charge, was granted a conditional bail that he enter into own recognition with the sum of P2, 000, report to Thamaga police every Friday and attend court all the time.

He was served with witness statements and the matter was scheduled for final case management conference on 18th October.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

If convicted, Molosankwe could lose his job and even be sent to prison for a term not exceeding seven years.

In this article:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

News

Inside the police torture chamber

An evening ride into the city last Saturday ended brutally for Gerald Estate resident, Goitsemodimo Setume, and his two companions. The 41-year-old is nursing...

2 days ago
The removal man The removal man

Business

The removal man

First-of-its-kind body modification clinic opens in Gabs As a child selling ice-pops to thirsty neighbours for a bit of extra pocket-money, Ndiye Chengeta has...

2 days ago

News

From the high bench to the bar

*Retired Judge Tafa joins private practice.

2 days ago
For the love of travel For the love of travel

Business

For the love of travel

See the world with Nature Lovers Considering her impressive, varied business background, it’s hard to believe Koketso Humu only turned 33 last month. With...

2 days ago
A shot in the arm for National Business Conference A shot in the arm for National Business Conference

Business

A shot in the arm for National Business Conference

Debswana,FNBB inject P1million in NBC sponsorship Debswana and First National Bank Botswana(FNBB) have sponsored the 2022 edition of National Business Conference(NBC) with P500 000...

2 days ago

News

Construction giants clash over concrete blocks

*Kwena Concrete demands P12m from UNIK Construction

11 hours ago
From the pulpit to the freedom square From the pulpit to the freedom square

News

From the pulpit to the freedom square

Okavango voice Prophet elias aims to wrestle maun west from Saleshando Maun’s popular prophet, Thato Elias of Saving Grace ministries has declared his interest...

2 days ago

Politics

We are not Khama loyalists

BDP losing team deny BPF association we are now focussing on unity – Tsogwane Botswana Democratic Party central committee lobby list that was led...

2 days ago

News

‘Feed me!’

Accused killer complains of hunger Despite the deadly serious allegations against him, a man accused of murder seemed more worried about prison’s poor kitchen...

2 days ago

Politics

5 seats up for grabs

Who will Masisi pick? Botswana Democratic Party elective congress has come and gone. While the dust from Tsabong has settled; attention now turns to...

2 days ago

News

Beaten by the booze

Suspected thief gets drunk on the job A suspected burglar who treated himself to a bottle of whiskey during a late-night break-in allegedly got...

2 days ago
Alosa group is go Alosa group is go

Business

Alosa group is go

BDC officially launch Business Den winners A year-and-a-half after winning the BDC Business Den, Alosa Group of Companies was officially launched by Botswana Development...

2 days ago
Consumer fair's private push Consumer fair's private push

Business

Consumer fair’s private push

Business Botswana President, Gobusamang Keebine has applauded the Consumer Fair for helping grow the country’s private sector. Speaking at the official opening of the...

2 days ago
Advertisement