Covid-19 test kits land nurse in court

A 36-year-old nurse employed at Thamaga Primary Hospital found himself before Molepolole Magistrates’ Court recently facing a charge of stealing by a person employed in the public service.

The accused, Kabelo Molosankwe, was on November 25th, 2021 nabbed by the police at a road block in possession of nine boxes of Covid-19 test kits belonging to the hospital.

Upon his arrest, he told the cops he was a nurse and claimed to have been given the test kits by authorities at work to keep and use at his convenience and discretion.

However, investigations revealed that none of the authorities at work had given Molosankwe the test kits, with the hospital expressing shock that he had them in his possession.

It also emerged there were more than nine test kits that had gone missing.

In court, Molosankwe, who pleaded not guilty to the charge, was granted a conditional bail that he enter into own recognition with the sum of P2, 000, report to Thamaga police every Friday and attend court all the time.

He was served with witness statements and the matter was scheduled for final case management conference on 18th October.

If convicted, Molosankwe could lose his job and even be sent to prison for a term not exceeding seven years.