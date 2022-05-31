Cresta’s Botswana crusade

As part of their efforts to promote the country as a tourism hub, Cresta Marakanelo Limited (CML) sang Botswana’s praises at the Africa Travel Indaba earlier this month.

Held in Durban, South Africa, the four-day networking event, which showcases the continent’s premier tourism products and ran from 2 – 5 May, attracted international buyers and media from across the world.

Updating the media on their participation at the Indaba, CML Managing Director (MD), Mokwena Morulane revealed, “We believe this platform strategically markets Botswana as the leading tourism destination in Africa and grabbed the opportunity to do just that. Through networking with buyers, industry leaders, key government officials and media from various countries, we exhibited our hotels and strategically showcased the beauty that Botswana beholds.”

Morulane explained it was Cresta’s responsibility to help Botswana’s tourism industry grow – a role he maintained they take very seriously.

“Our motivation was to play our part in helping to revive the Botswana tourism industry and position Cresta Hotels as the leading tourism and hospitality player,” noted Morulane, adding CML management attended the Indaba to engage with key stakeholders with emphasis on greater collaboration between African countries in the quest to advance tourism.

The MD added he was confident CMB’s attendance will add impetus to the country’s tourism and hospitality sector and ultimately attract international visitors and media.

“With Covid-19 regulations being relaxed across the world, it is imperative that industry leaders pull together to chart the way forward and advantageously position Africa as the destination of choice,” concluded Morulane, whose company is listed on the Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE) and currently operates 12 Cresta Hotels across Botswana.

According to the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), the continent welcomed some 18.5million foreign travellers in 2021, up from 16.2 million the previous year. Of that figure, 6.1 million made their way to North Africa while 12.3 million headed for sub-Saharan Africa.

Furthermore, the UNWTO showed that in January 2022, Africa experienced a 51 percent increase in international tourist arrivals compared to January 2021.