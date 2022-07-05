Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Cricket returns with men's T20 league
Cricket returns with men's T20 league
OPTIMISTIC: Sumod Damodar

Sports

Cricket returns with men’s T20 league

By

Published

Local cricketers will get the chance to stake their claim for a place in the national team as the Botswana Cricket Association (BCA) launches a six-team T20 mini-league this weekend.

Action in the shortest form of the game, cricket’s most explosive format, begins at the BCA Oval in Gaborone on Saturday, with the fun expected to run throughout July.

Giving an overview of the league, BCA Deputy Chairperson, Sumod Damodar told Voice Sport, “We are trying to keep players active while they will be showcasing their prowess to national team selectors who will be closely watching games as they progress.”

Six teams, all from the south, formed specifically for the tournament, will take part in the round-robin league. These include: Angels, Minjex Mavericks, Mass Auto, Pula Dynamic, Lobatse Southern Rocks and Aqua Pro Warriors.

Damodar is confident that the league is a step in the right direction as local cricket builds towards the ultimate dream: qualifying for the World Cup.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“BCA is always ambitious and striving for better on field performances of all our teams. With introduction of contracts for players and with the league kick-starting, it must definitely count for an improvement. We have high hopes of making it to the World Cup,” declared Damodar, who was elected Africa Cricket Association (ACA) Chairperson back in April.

Although they put in a brave showing at the WC sub-regional qualifiers in Rwanda last November, the men’s national team fell agonizingly short of a place in the next round, falling to a three-run defeat against Tanzania to finish second in their five-team group.

It was the only game Team BW lost in the tournament but was enough to see them miss out on a place in the regional qualifiers, which were eventually won by Uganda.

The Ugandans now take part in the global qualifiers, to be played in Zimbabwe from 11 – 17 July, where they will come up against the likes of USA, Netherlands and Hong Kong with two places up for grabs at the World Cup in Australia at the end of the year.

Meanwhile, Voice Sport caught up with Angels captain and national team fast bowler, Adithya Rangaswamy, who revealed he was raring to go.

Cricket returns with men's T20 league

RARING TO GO: Adithya Rangaswamy

“I love competition, it’s my favourite thing to engage in; so my aim is to win. I expect my team to work with the same philosophy even though I haven’t played with quite a few of them,” said Rangaswamy, who admitted the team haven’t even trained together yet.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

News

Former Councillor charged with murder

WATCH: Former Botswana Congress Party Councilor for Old Naledi South ward, Mathata Benny Mosekwa, was this morning arraigned before Extension II Magistrates court charged...

1 day ago

News

Suspected Goodhope Police robbers nabbed

Two men linked to the recent robbery of Goodhope Police station where an arsenal of assault rifles and ammunition were stolen were arraigned before...

1 day ago

News

Husband’s hired hitman allegedly killed wrong target

A teacher at Naledi Secondary School has told the Gaborone High Court that the people who killed her younger sister in September 2015 had...

15 hours ago
German killer gets double death sentence German killer gets double death sentence

News

German couple killer gets double death sentence

The man convicted of the brutal murder of a German couple he once worked for has been sentenced to death – twice. When Maun...

1 day ago

Politics

UDC Suspensions: ‘Seconds from disaster’

WATCH: In this news update we dig deep into our archives and share video footage that suggests that suspended BCP leaders may have been...

2 days ago
Twenty years in jail for raping girlfriend's mom Twenty years in jail for raping girlfriend's mom

News

Twenty years in jail for raping girlfriend’s mom

A 28- year -old rapist who violated his girlfiend‘s mother at knifepoint has been sentenced to 20 years imprisonment. According to Chief Magistrate Mulalo...

1 day ago
Bad tempered murder suspect rejects Molepolole court Bad tempered murder suspect rejects Molepolole court

News

Bad tempered murder suspect rejects Molepolole court

A suspected criminal who recently pleaded guilty to assaulting a magistrate in court has changed his plea to not guilty. Accused murder suspect, 38-year-old...

1 day ago
Chilling out Chilling out

Entertainment

Chilling out

Well wishes to Mc Theo Shaya would like to send well wishes to MC Theo, who was involved in a horror crash on Saturday...

1 day ago
Zodwa promises ‘mild’ Molepolole show Zodwa promises ‘mild’ Molepolole show

Entertainment

Zodwa promises ‘mild’ Molepolole show

“Zodwa obviously will be less Zodwa. She won’t be as extreme as she was in Kanye but of course she will give her fans...

1 day ago

News

New Societies Act to curb financial mischief

WATCH: After realising that not every pastor or Church member is necessarily a ‘man of God’, government is putting measures in place to curb...

3 days ago

News

A foul family affair

Thirst for water supply tenders lands president Masisi’s sister and nephew in court. President Mokgweetsi Masisi’s nephew, Olebile Joseph Pilane, is embroiled in a...

18 hours ago
BDC breathes new life into phikwe BDC breathes new life into phikwe

Business

BDC breathes new life into phikwe

Corporations spearheads Oxygas project Last Friday, Botswana Development Corporation (BDC) celebrated the ground-breaking of a specialised warehouse facility for an Oxygen Gas (Oxygas) project...

1 day ago
Ready for rice Ready for rice

Business

Ready for rice

BUAN research indicates rice can be grown in Botswana After two years of painstaking research, Botswana University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (BUAN) are...

1 day ago
Advertisement