Former Vice President of Botswana National Front Dr Reverend Prince Dibeela has launched a new party – Botswana Labour Party.

When speaking at the BLP launch in Mogoditshane this week, Dibeela said the BNF has become a one man show in which anybody who differs with its president, Duma Boko, is insulted and subjected to any form of abuse.

He said the chaotic situation in the BNF is replicated in the Umbrella for Democratic Change adding that it is unbearable.