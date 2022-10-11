Dirty old man

80-year-old admits raping stepdaughter, 12

An 80-year-old granddad is likely to rot away in prison for the rest of his days after admitting to raping his 12-year-old stepdaughter.

The old man, who cannot be named to protect the youngster’s identity, told Maun Magistrate Court he had in fact slept with the child on three separate occasions in 16 months.

Although the octogenarian pleaded guilty to three separate counts of rape, court noted he would only be convicted for one. This, after he argued that on two of the occasions the sex was ‘consensual’. The Sedie ward pensioner will now stand trial for the two other counts.

He admitted to having sexual intercourse with the little girl in his bedroom back in July 2019, insisting she readily agreed to sleep with him after returning home from school. The disgraced elder further noted they only stopped when her mother – his girlfriend – arrived home from work and almost walked in on them.

He said the next encounter did not take place until almost a year later, when, sometime between May and June 2020, he slept with her again. This time the act was interrupted by a friend of the girl’s, who came round calling on her.

“The child had agreed to have unprotected sexual intercourse with me. I will just say she did not agree because she is a minor but she did consent to the sexual act,” said the old man.

However, he admitted force was used in the third incident, on 17 October 2020, when she tried to resist his advances.

He was caught in the act by his brother and nephew, who saw him in action through an open window.

It was at this point that the girl’s mum became aware of what was going on and immediately left the old man.

Presiding over the case, Magistrate Thebeetsile Mulalo noted that while the suspect had pleaded guilty to everything, court could not accept two of his pleas after he inadvertently put up a defence by claiming the child had consented.

“You have agreed to all the essential elements in count 3, I find that your plea is unequivocal. I therefore convict him for the offence of rape as charged. Meanwhile the matter will go to trial with the first and second count,” ruled Mulalo, revoking the pensioner’s bail and sending him to wait in jail on remand.

He is set to appear again on 17 October for case management conference.