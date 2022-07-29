Connect with us

STORE MANAGER :Katlego Mokgoso

Business

Dis-chem opens third shop in Botswana

By

Published

Leading specialists in healthy food, sport supplements, health and well being Dis-Chem has opened their third shop in Botswana.

Located at the recently opened The Fields Mall in Gaborone, the new shop adds to the existing outlets at Airport Junction Mall and Gallo Mall in Francistown.

Speaking at the grand opening of the new shop, Dis-Chem Country Director Ephraim Titus said he was impressed with the rate at which Dis-Chem is growing.

“We are really proud to be increasing our market share and footprint locally. One other thing that humbles me is that we are contributing to reducing unemployment locally especially amongst the youth because they constitute majority of our workforce,” he said, adding staff retention going well as most of their store owners started with the shops from the lowest level.

“This shows that there is growth in terms of our staff for their career development,” Titus said.

Dis-Chem pharmacy is a one stop retailer which has cosmetics side, fast consumer moving goods, health and dispensary segments in their fold therefore providing convenience for customers.

For his part, Store Manager Katlego Mokgoso said they pride themselves with providing a wide range of products as well as good customer service.

“Clients demand exceptional service, and that is exactly what Dis-Chem offers,” he said.

The Manager revealed that the three Dis-Chem shops will be running a promotion until 14th August where customers will be given competitive prices.

