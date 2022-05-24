News
Dj Eddie goes huge
Although he already has 10 singles under his belt, DJ Eddie is largely unknown to most music lovers.
However, his latest release, Masonwabeni, looks set to change the course of his career and catapult the 34-year-old to the big time.
Recorded at True African Studios in Gaborone, the Afro House track features Thembi Mona, an artist all the way from the Eastern Cape in South Africa.
Mona’s Xhosa lyrics help spice up the song, giving it a melody and energy that smells of a huge hit.
Indeed, the sound is of the highest quality, giving the project a professional feel one associates with the top names in Msanzi.
Before this, the Letlhakeng native’s most successful songs were Khoba, featuring Motlha, and Thousand Sounds, as well as ‘Imali’ with Prince Melody.
RATINGS: 9/10
