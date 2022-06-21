Double Action beat Mexican Girls 4-2 to win DTC Botswana TOP 8 Championship

Double Action FC has been crowned the DTC Botswana TOP 8 Championship winners after defeating rivals Mexican Girls FC 4-2 at the Lekidi Football Centre in Gaborone on Sunday.

The Gaborone soccer outfit continued its dominance of local female football after enjoying impressive possession in the first half of the encounter.

The goalkeeper of the tournament Bame Mokume and Top goal scorer Masego Mfandiso all got starts to the mouthwatering final game.

The duo ensured that the match goes to the half-time break with Double Action leading 3-0.

Mexican Girls pilled pressure on their opponents following a red card given to their striker in the second half.

However, Double Action used their experience to circumvent a possible numerical advantage from the Kweneng rivals Mexican Girls.

Addressing journalists after the Championship, Diamond Trading Company Botswana Managing Director highlighted that the first edition of the three-year sponsorship has truly lived up to expectations.

“We are thrilled by the level of quality on display in this tournament. I take this opportunity to congratulate all the participating teams particularly the DTC Botswana Top 8 Championship winners Double Action FC,” he said. The winners were awarded a whooping P250,000 cash prize which was a quantum increase from the original prize money of P25,000. “We have had to review the prize money to dignify female football and contribute to its sustainability. Marginalized groups such as women deserve to be impowered in alignment with our Building Forever Strategy,” he concluded.

Mexican Girls FC from Kweneng took second position and went away with P150,000 while the Mochudi based Royal Fighters FC pocketed P100,000.

All the top three teams were awarded gold, silver and bronze medals respectively.

The Diamond Trading Company Botswana Board, Management and Staff send their heartfelt congratulations to Double Action Football Club for their incredible achievement.