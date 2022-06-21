Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Double Action beat Mexican Girls 4-2 to win DTC Botswana TOP 8 Championship
Double Action beat Mexican Girls 4-2 to win DTC Botswana TOP 8 Championship
WINNERS: Double Action lifting their trophy

Latest News

Double Action beat Mexican Girls 4-2 to win DTC Botswana TOP 8 Championship

By

Published

Double Action FC has been crowned the DTC Botswana TOP 8 Championship winners after defeating rivals Mexican Girls FC 4-2 at the Lekidi Football Centre in Gaborone on Sunday.

The Gaborone soccer outfit continued its dominance of local female football after enjoying impressive possession in the first half of the encounter.

The goalkeeper of the tournament Bame Mokume and Top goal scorer Masego Mfandiso all got starts to the mouthwatering final game.

The duo ensured that the match goes to the half-time break with Double Action leading 3-0.

Mexican Girls pilled pressure on their opponents following a red card given to their striker in the second half.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

However, Double Action used their experience to circumvent a possible numerical advantage from the Kweneng rivals Mexican Girls.

Addressing journalists after the Championship, Diamond Trading Company Botswana Managing Director highlighted that the first edition of the three-year sponsorship has truly lived up to expectations.

Double Action beat Mexican Girls 4-2 to win DTC Botswana TOP 8 Championship

WE MADE IT: Double Action receiving cheque from BFA President

“We are thrilled by the level of quality on display in this tournament. I take this opportunity to congratulate all the participating teams particularly the DTC Botswana Top 8 Championship winners Double Action FC,” he said. The winners were awarded a whooping P250,000 cash prize which was a quantum increase from the original prize money of P25,000. “We have had to review the prize money to dignify female football and contribute to its sustainability. Marginalized groups such as women deserve to be impowered in alignment with our Building Forever Strategy,” he concluded.

Mexican Girls FC from Kweneng took second position and went away with P150,000 while the Mochudi based Royal Fighters FC pocketed P100,000.

All the top three teams were awarded gold, silver and bronze medals respectively.

The Diamond Trading Company Botswana Board, Management and Staff send their heartfelt congratulations to Double Action Football Club for their incredible achievement.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

An Orange finale An Orange finale

Sports

An Orange finale

Six months after they crushed Masitaoka in Ghetto to lift the second edition of the Orange FA Cup, high-flying Gaborone United now have Security...

2 days ago
Old stars, new sparkle Old stars, new sparkle

Latest News

Old stars, new sparkle

Athletics next generation ready to shine alongside veterans Exactly a month to go until the World Athletics Championships, Botswana’s hopes of American glory rest...

2 days ago
Broke bona seek help Broke bona seek help

Sports

Broke bona seek help

Ailing association needs P1.5 million for WC Qualifiers In their desperation to bring in the Pula, BONA have had to swallow their pride. The...

2 days ago
A base to build on A base to build on

Sports

A base to build on

Battling Zebras hold Tunisia in Ghetto After falling to a narrow midweek loss in Libya, the Zebras bounced back in fine style on Sunday,...

14/06/2022
Off-roaders revved up Off-roaders revved up

Sports

Off-roaders revved up

All systems go fo Lechana 260km Bush Race Petrol heads and off-roaders are gearing up for a dust-filled weekend at the Lechana 260km Bush...

14/06/2022
The wait goes on! The wait goes on!

Latest News

The wait goes on!

Struggling associations yet to receive grants Notoriously cash-strapped at the best of times, Botswana’s National Sport Associations (NSAs) find their begging bowls emptier than...

14/06/2022
A boost for Birmingham A boost for Birmingham

Sports

A boost for Birmingham

Team BW get five extra Commonwealth slots With the countdown to the Commonwealth Games now down to weeks rather than months, Botswana have received...

14/06/2022
‘We will attack!’ ‘We will attack!’

Sports

‘We will attack!’

Mpote promises fire in Francistown Zebras coach, Teenage Mpote has promised supporters an attacking game on Sunday when the national team come up against...

07/06/2022
Advertisement