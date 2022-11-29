Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Dream flavours dreaming big

By

Published

DREAM FLAVOURS CO-FOUNDER : Litah Malejane

  • Dairy delights with a local twist

United by a single, dairy-based dream, in 2009 five local ladies joined forces to form Dream Flavours.

13 years later and the dream remains stronger than ever for business partners: Litah Malejane, Magret Kgosi, Chedza Nkhwa, Lilian Kheba and Kelebogile Majaye.

The company makes: juices, ice pops, madila and yoghurts, producing 5, 000 units a week when working at full capacity.

It is Dream Flavours yoghurts that have truly taken off, with their indigenous range, boasting mogorogorwane, mmilo, motoroko, morula and lerotse, proving particularly popular.

This is their incredible story, as told by Malejane…

Kindly introduce yourself to our readers?

I am the Managing Director and co-founder of White Angels PTY LTD trading as Dream Flavours. I am from Thamaga and I am 55 years old.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

I’m also into the marketing of the company products. I have been doing marketing for over 25 years to date. White Angels is owned by five Batswana women, who started from humble beginnings with no knowledge of manufacturing dairy products.

Tell us a bit more about these ‘humble beginnings’?

The company was established in September 2009 with the help of Gender Affairs grant; later we got a loan from the First National Bank Botswana to buy a van. We then got another loan from Citizen Entrepreneurial Development Agency (CEDA) to try and add on the funds to make packaging material – that was in 2010.

Before you established this business, what were you doing in terms of work?

I was self employed supplying stationery and cleaning chemicals.

So when did the first products hit the shelves?

We started supplying in January 2010.

YUMMY: Dream Flavors Madila

What inspired you to start Dream Flavours?

The realization that most of the dairy products in the shops are from outside the country. The idea was to build a brand that Batswana will identify as homemade and the world as ‘African Taste’.

You use indigenous fruits for some of your products – why?

We wanted to differentiate our brand from the imports by crafting our yoghurt with the local indigenous fruits of Botswana.

We wanted Motswana who eat our yoghurt to be inspired and realize that there is so much potential in our country, to make use of our God given trees to better our lives.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

How are Dream Flavours products performing in the retail space?

We have not yet positioned them on the retail market because we are waiting for our new packaging, which will be ready before the end of the year. But while we wait, we supply the hospitality market. As of now we supply: Grand Palm, Cresta Hotel, Grand Aria.

Where do you usually get your ingredients?

We get our fruits in the Kweneng area and beyond, mostly from vendors who sell to us.

How difficult or easy it is to get these fruits in bulk?

Yes, all the fruits are seasonal, even the exotic ones. But that is not an excuse to deny our customers their favorites, so we preserve them for future use by freezing them.

What challenges do Dream Flavours face?

Shortage of milk is the major challenge in Botswana. Also our machinery is not automated so it takes long to finish production.

TASTY: Dream Flavors yoghurt

Between exotic yoghurts and indigenous ones, which ones are more popular?

Indigenous of course! They are doing wonders because these are products which are unique and not so common.

You exhibited at the Global Expo Botswana this year, was it the first time going there?

It was not. This year the exposition was quite different, it had so many potential customers who showed interest in our products and it was more eye-opening since it provided networking opportunities.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Yoghurt production is quite a limited profession locally, how did you acquire the necessary ‘know-how’?

Most of our knowledge is self taught but National Food Technology Research Centre (NAFTRC) really helped us a lot with some training here and there and certification of the products.

Are there any plans to see Dream Flavour products being exported out of the country?

Yes we have sensitized ourselves with the export protocols logistics so that when a need rise, we don’t waste time.

And where do you want to see Dream Flavours in the next five years?

We want all the household kitchen refrigerators to be dominated by Dream Flavours Brands. Also we want the brand to reach across the world. We appeal to Batswana to let us know about the indigenous fruits in their villages, we want to make ‘The Taste of Botswana’ with our wild fruits.

 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *




You May Also Like

A minor miracle A minor miracle

News

A minor miracle

*18-month baby found alive in pit latrine after three days missing

1 day ago
Ready to serve..... again! Ready to serve..... again!

News

Ready to serve….. again!

For a man well steeped in public relations, Thapelo Letsholo is surprisingly coy about discussing himself. When we pitch for an interview he insists...

1 day ago

Life

Walking in solidarity against GBV

Farida’s Love for Mother and Child Trust will this Saturday 3 December 2022, embark on a GBV awareness walk to address the devastating effects...

1 day ago
Chief justice is undermining judicial independence-judge Komboni Chief justice is undermining judicial independence-judge Komboni

News

Chief justice is undermining judicial independence-judge Komboni

A Maun high court judge, Bugalo Maripe has slammed the chief justice, Terrence Rannowane and interdicted him from transferring a case involving himself and...

1 day ago

Business

Teemane mall adds new sparkle to Letlhakane

300 permanent jobs created as P140 million mall opens The first ever mall in the diamond rich Boteti District was officially opened in Letlhakane...

1 day ago

Business

EU’s multi-million investment

European Union invests in a green, diverse Botswana As part of their efforts to promote green transformation, the European Union (EU) are splashing out...

1 day ago

Finance

AICPA & CIMA hold dinner dance

Association of International Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and Certified Institute of Management Accounts (CIMA) brought together stakeholders at their annual dinner dance last Friday...

10 hours ago

Business

Cantering to the rescue

CCTV suppliers beef up local security There were already a whole host of CCTV, protection and security technology dealers around when Canterquip set up...

1 day ago
Yearning for freedom Yearning for freedom

News

Yearning for freedom

Kosie’s bail application verdict set for Friday Desperate to spend the festive season outside prison, one of the Kopong murder suspects, Leufty Gaolemogwe Kosie...

5 hours ago

News

Tender concern

WATCH: Political connections, fraud, and palm greasing are some of the reasons why same companies continue to win public tenders at the expense of...

5 hours ago
Eventful November Eventful November

News

Eventful November

Real life stories with a touch of the surreal November has been an extremely eventful month this side of the border, especially on human...

1 day ago
Advertisement