Entertainment
Drinking and deejaying
Some of our artists should learn to be professional, especially on stage because wow!
I have seen a number of them taking branded alcohol on stage during their sets.
Shaya doesn’t know whether they are paid by the said brands for free advertising but to upcoming artists like some of you, it doesn’t help you to grow professionally to be seen drinking on duty.
Shaya has seen some international artists drinking from cups or glasses leaving revellers to speculate.
Hope you get this message though; you are not yet there DJ Bunny.
