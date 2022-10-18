Fashion d day!

Africa’s fashion and lifestyle movement, FWB brings you fashion designers from across the continent, coupled with an industry-related workshop, Fashion Unpacked Masterclass happening today (Friday 14 th ), 10am at The Grand Palm Hotel and Resort.

Taking advantage of opportunities available for the fashion, textile, and clothing industry which have an enormous potential to transform lives, particularly for women and young people, Fashion Without Borders will be a blend of new talent, emerging and established names.

This Saturday,15th October 2022, at The Grand Palm Hotel and Resort, the event will close off with a stellar Fashion Showcase with a cause, under the themed’ ’Fashion Frontiers’’.

Ten participating designers will showcase collectively a pink collection in celebration of the Breast Cancer Awareness month for FWB Botswana 2022, presented and modelled by influential individuals in the country, who are advocates for this project on social media during the #FWBBW22 event.

Here are some of the designers that will showcase on the day!

Umzee (RSA)

Umzee is derived from the Swahili names of Tsele Lepono’s sons Umi and Zuri.

It was established in 2013 and focuses mostly on classic, comfortable, and high-quality shoes for women that are imported from Brazil, Italy, and Spain.

Recently, she introduced her Umzee branded shoes.

Follow the brand on Instagram @umzee_za!

Tanzatia by Althea Andrews (RSA)

Tanzatia was established in the year 2019 by Althea Andrews.

It is proud to offer a comprehensive portfolio of different collections in clothing, corporate wear, sportswear, and personalized items.

Follow the brand on Instagram @tanzatia.

Bantu Gold by Lukundo Simpemba (BW)

Bantu Gold is the brainchild of Lukundo Simpemba, a Zambian born in Botswana who has experience.

The name Bantu Gold stems from the Bantu people whom are spread over a vast area from Central Africa across the African Great Lakes to Southern Africa.

The company aims to migrate into different geographical locations, business sectors, industries, cultures and age groups and plans to leave its Golden imprint everywhere it touches.

Follow the brand on Instagram @bantugold

Caro Bee Fashions by Olebile Caro Bokole (BW)

Caro bee fashions is 100% citizen manufacturing company found in 2002 by Olebile Caro Bokole.

The company has been doing all designs for men and women.

In 2019 it expanded it modest in safari clothing and registered a trademark/ clothing brand: 100percent label.

Dress Me Too by Tshegofatso Sepotokele (BW)

Dress Me Too is all about sisterhood and plugging the next woman with the latest fashion, custom made to fit their personal style and body type.

Dress Me Too brand wants every woman to feel sexy, comfortable, and confident in everything that they wear.

Follow the brand on Instagram @tshego_s.

Lenita Fashions by Lesego Mmolawa(BW)

A hip and awe-inspiring designs that are creatively elevated.

Jrgletph by Fydo (BW)

Jrgletph was formed in September 2018 by a young ambitious Motswana woman wanting to make a difference in her country &community and provide employment for her fellow youth and herself.

It provides services of custom-made clothing of different fashion styles for one-on-one clients and readymade ready to wear clothing.