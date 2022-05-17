Entertainment
Fashion faux Pas
I know fashion gurus like to outdo each other, especially during high profile events.
On Saturday there was another big event in town, which hosted the Who’s Who’s and captains of the industry.
What shocked Shaya was this guy who showed up dressed in what looked like a gown.
At first Shaya thought the man was one of the people who were going to perform martial arts, you know the Jackie Chan and Bruce Lee stunts but no, he was an invited guest.
Next time chose your clothes wisely or get a stylist.
Trending
-
News6 days ago
Murder convict, Ntsuape, sentenced to death
-
News2 days ago
Bye-law officer faces jail time for P200 bribe
-
News3 days ago
Katholo accuses AG and DIS of undermining court order
-
News20 hours ago
Violent fight for a boyfriend
-
Sponsored Content7 days ago
Limkokwing hosts career discovery week
-
Entertainment5 days ago
Gabs July to light up social scene
-
News19 hours ago
The numbers game
-
News3 days ago
UB-SRC Elections Postponed
-
News4 days ago
One death to Malaria as cases steadily rise
-
News19 hours ago
Sulfur scare at A1 accident site