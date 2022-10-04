International Designers!

Far and beyond the sciences of appearances, Fashion Without Borders aims at reaching regional and locally fashion designers with underdeveloped fashion scenes.

This platform is created to give such creatives access to a wider market in the African continent.

For the past years, FWB seeks to nurture a blend of new talent, emerging and established names.

The event is set to kick off on the 13th – 15th October 2022 at The Grand Palm Hotel and Resort, comprising of Designer Fashion Stalls, Fashion Unpacked Masterclass Sessions and closing off with a Fashion Showcase.

The showcase will be coupled with industry-related workshops taking advantage of opportunities available for the fashion, textile, and clothing industry which have an enormous potential to transform lives, particularly for women and young people powered by Mr Price Group Durban RSA.

Here are some of the impeccable international designers that will showcase at the prestigious FWB.

Nivaldo Thierry by nivaldo Thierry (Mozambique)

A fashion aficionado who has showcased throughout FWB and beyond borders, Nivaldo Thierry is only 29 years old, but for 11 years he has dedicated himself to designing the bold collections he composes.

The designer has represented Mozambique on the international catwalks with collections that combine classic fabrics with traditional capulana.

Nivaldo is a stylist who is proud of a sustainable path that has been gradual in the fashion market, a sector that is still emerging in Mozambique.

Follow the impeccable brand on Instagram @nivaldothierryofficial

Gazed Atelier by Grace King(RSA)

Grace King is the founder and head designer at Gazed Atelier, a fashion house under which she runs three of her brands, namely: – DRESD a Women Ready to Wear Range, Romantic Affair a Lingerie and Sleepwear, Untamed – a Unisex Streetwear.

Grace King has successfully launched her studio in Three Rivers, Vereeniging, where she’s housing her brands.

She has started a Handbag brand named after herself, GRACEKING©.

She was appointed Head Designer and Brand Manager by an upcoming Fashion Lifestyle Brand, SouthGerian Fashion Lifestyle, an extension to a successful online magazine, SouthGerian Lifestyle Magazine.

Follow the impeccable brand on Instagram @gazed_atelier.

Thando Piliso by Thando Piliso(RSA)

Thando Piliso is a South African born fashion designer.

Born and bred in the Eastern Cape, he started off as self-taught fashion designed and as his passion and interest in professional design grew he deemed it fit to nurture his skills further and enrolled with the Damelin School of Fashion, where he obtained a certificate in fashion designing and retail buying.

Due to his passion and commitment to harnessing his skills, he has since grown to a trusted garment constructor.

Thando has entered many design competitions in pursuit of his dream.

He was named one of the top 8 in the Eastern Cape fashion designer in the Buyelekhaya Pan African Concert in 2015.

He was also selected to work as an up-coming designer on a mentorship programme certified by the world renowned designers David Tlale and Thula Sindi.

It is in programmes like these that he honed his skills in fashion design and garment construction.

He has showcased in Nelson Mandel Fashion week 2016 and 2017. Follow the impeccable brand on Instagram @thandopiliso_ .