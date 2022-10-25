Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Fashion

Fashion without borders

By

Published

Fashion with a cause!

Under the auspices of Efigy Productions, Fashion without borders whose direction and zeal undoubtedly spring boarded African fashion to unprecedented heights, came to an immaculate end this weekend.

Held under the theme “Fashion Frontiers” ,at The Grand Palm marquee last Saturday, the extravaganza with a hefty dose of fashion culture, showcasing an array of diversity of the continent’s most dazzling designers, trendsetters and trail blazers who create their own subcultures in both fashion and music sizzled.

The event brought together 10 designers ranging from new talent to emerging and established names from Botswana and as far as Mozambique, Nigeria and South-Africa.

Over the years, FWB’s interest has been creating a platform that inspires young people to reflect on the full life-cycle of their apparel choices in order to spur lasting consumer behavior change.

This year, it’s fashion cause was a campaign collaboration with Avon on breast cancer awareness, in an effort to teach young women and men in the industry to unite and defy breast cancer!

From pink blush dresses, exaggerated bows, fluff feathers, camouflage in peculiar designs, military Jumpsuits, boiler suits, punch of oranges aspired with a crisp print took the stage.

Designers really set the tone for this season’s fashion. Participating designers were tasked with collectively preparing a gift collection to be worn by media personalities who advocated for breast cancer awareness through social media on the event day.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

These media personalities and celebrities included Miss World 2010 First Princess Emma Wareus, Miss Botswana 2022 Palesa Molefe, Kagiso Sento, Lerato Modiega, Lebowa LB Moroen, Shazia John to mention but a few.

At the end of the runway style experience, three outstanding designers were chosen.

Nguo by Tumie Mohoasa, Thando Piliso and Bantu Gold were crowned the Fashion Without Borders beneficiaries from a fully funded Internship Training Programme courtesy of Mr Price Group Durban, South Africa.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.







You May Also Like

Charma's royal treat Charma's royal treat

Entertainment

Charma’s royal treat

A bumper crowd is expected next weekend at the National Stadium when renowned award winning Mosakaso queen, Magdeline ‘Charma Gal’ Lesolebe, hosts the long...

5 hours ago
Flexing a muscle Flexing a muscle

Business

Flexing a muscle

Botswana touted as Africa’s next Financial Hub Botswana has been touted as a future regional superpower, and a potential African financial hub due to...

5 hours ago
Big weekend Fri 21 October 2022 Big weekend Fri 21 October 2022

Entertainment

Big weekend Fri 21 October 2022

Friday fun in Shoshong Putting their talents to good use, artists from Shoshong will host a fund-raising show on Friday, with the proceeds going...

4 days ago
Celeb edition with DJ Pekay Celeb edition with DJ Pekay

Entertainment

Celeb edition with DJ Pekay

Although he already has two awards under his belt, Serowe Battle of the DJs in 2018 and President DJ Competition in Gaborone the following...

18/10/2022
Fashion d day! Fashion d day!

Fashion

Fashion D-Day!

Africa’s fashion and lifestyle movement, FWB brings you fashion designers from across the continent, coupled with an industry-related workshop, Fashion Unpacked Masterclass happening today...

18/10/2022
Fashion without borders Fashion without borders

Fashion

Fashion without borders

Fashion Frontiers! This year’s Fashion Without Borders will be a blend of new talent, emerging and established names. The event is set to kick...

11/10/2022
Painting through pain Painting through pain

Entertainment

Painting through pain

Artist extraordinaire’s incredible canadian splash Seven years ago, Wilson Libita was involved in a terrible road accident, smashing into a donkey in the middle...

11/10/2022
Rail excitement Rail excitement

Business

Rail excitement

*Botswana's coal potential paves way for new rail links

11/10/2022
Advertisement