Fashion with a cause!

Under the auspices of Efigy Productions, Fashion without borders whose direction and zeal undoubtedly spring boarded African fashion to unprecedented heights, came to an immaculate end this weekend.

Held under the theme “Fashion Frontiers” ,at The Grand Palm marquee last Saturday, the extravaganza with a hefty dose of fashion culture, showcasing an array of diversity of the continent’s most dazzling designers, trendsetters and trail blazers who create their own subcultures in both fashion and music sizzled.

The event brought together 10 designers ranging from new talent to emerging and established names from Botswana and as far as Mozambique, Nigeria and South-Africa.

Over the years, FWB’s interest has been creating a platform that inspires young people to reflect on the full life-cycle of their apparel choices in order to spur lasting consumer behavior change.

This year, it’s fashion cause was a campaign collaboration with Avon on breast cancer awareness, in an effort to teach young women and men in the industry to unite and defy breast cancer!

From pink blush dresses, exaggerated bows, fluff feathers, camouflage in peculiar designs, military Jumpsuits, boiler suits, punch of oranges aspired with a crisp print took the stage.

Designers really set the tone for this season’s fashion. Participating designers were tasked with collectively preparing a gift collection to be worn by media personalities who advocated for breast cancer awareness through social media on the event day.

These media personalities and celebrities included Miss World 2010 First Princess Emma Wareus, Miss Botswana 2022 Palesa Molefe, Kagiso Sento, Lerato Modiega, Lebowa LB Moroen, Shazia John to mention but a few.

At the end of the runway style experience, three outstanding designers were chosen.

Nguo by Tumie Mohoasa, Thando Piliso and Bantu Gold were crowned the Fashion Without Borders beneficiaries from a fully funded Internship Training Programme courtesy of Mr Price Group Durban, South Africa.